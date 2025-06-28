McKenna ‘generational,’ likely to be No. 1 pick at 2026 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES -- Gavin McKenna with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League is projected to be the next great generational talent for the team that selects No. 1 at the 2026 NHL Draft.
"What he's done ... he's so much fun to watch," Central Scouting's senior western scout John Williams told NHL.com. "He does it every single night too."
The 17-year-old forward played a big part for Medicine Hat winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup, the championship of the WHL. He had 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 16 games and led all Canadian Hockey League players by averaging 2.38 points per game.
An alternate captain for Medicine Hat, McKenna won the David Branch Award as CHL player of the year and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL player of the year after he had 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 regular-season games. He led the league in plus/minus (plus-60), tied for fifth in goals and was third in short-handed goals (four).
McKenna is the third-youngest player to win CHL player of the year, after John Tavares (2006-07) and Sidney Crosby (2003-04), each of whom was 16 at the time.
He had a modern WHL-record 40-game regular-season point streak (100 points; 32 goals, 68 assists) that extended to 54 games (137 points; 40 goals; 97 assists) in the playoffs to set a modern CHL record (2000-present) for points in consecutive games (regular season, playoffs, Memorial Cup).
"His trajectory is generational because when you compare where he is at the same age to some of these other players to get to the NHL as 18-year-olds and have an impact, he's on that same path," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "When you think of the key skills you have to have in the NHL ... you have to be smart, you have to be able to skate and you have to be able to compete. Those three important skills are maybe his three best skills, so we're not even talking about how great his hands are.
"We don't use the term ‘five-tool player’ in hockey as much as you hear it used in other sports, but McKenna's one of those guys. He's got it."