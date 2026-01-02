NHL On Tap: Rangers, Panthers set to take it outside in Winter Classic

Power surge

Mika Zibanejad needs one power-play goal to move into a tie with Chris Kreider and Camille Henry for the most in Rangers history (116). The 32-year-old center can move into the top spot at the Winter Classic against the loanDepot park against Florida. Zibanejad has seven-power play goals this season and 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 41 games. Zibanejad and center J.T. Miller are the only two players to have played with the Rangers in their last Winter Classic appearance in 2018, winning 3-2 in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field in New York; Miller will not play Friday because of an upper-body injury.

Golden opportunity

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11) can move into first place in the Pacific Division when they skate against the St. Louis Blues (15-18-8) at Enterprise Center (3 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SCRIPPS, SNW, SN1, TVAS). The Golden Knights are second in the Pacific, one point back of the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas has lost three straight (0-2-1) and is 1-4-2 in its past seven games. Golden Knights forwards Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and defenseman Shea Theodore were named to Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Thursday; center Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin were named to Team USA on Friday. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko were also named to Team Canada.