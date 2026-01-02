NHL On Tap: Rangers, Panthers set to take it outside in Winter Classic

Golden Knights can claim 1st place in Pacific; Q. Hughes to lead Wild at Ducks

2026_WC_logo_on_center-ice

© Brian Babineau/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Friday, with one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Welcome to Miami

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers are heading outdoors to play in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami, home of the Miami Marlins (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Forward Brad Marchand can extend his point streak to 10 games (14 points; seven goals, seven assists) for the Panthers (21-15-3). Marchand has 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 38 games this season and was named to Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday. The Rangers (19-18-5) have lost three straight (0-2-1) after going 3-1-0 in their previous four games.

Power surge

Mika Zibanejad needs one power-play goal to move into a tie with Chris Kreider and Camille Henry for the most in Rangers history (116). The 32-year-old center can move into the top spot at the Winter Classic against the loanDepot park against Florida. Zibanejad has seven-power play goals this season and 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 41 games. Zibanejad and center J.T. Miller are the only two players to have played with the Rangers in their last Winter Classic appearance in 2018, winning 3-2 in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field in New York; Miller will not play Friday because of an upper-body injury.

Golden opportunity

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11) can move into first place in the Pacific Division when they skate against the St. Louis Blues (15-18-8) at Enterprise Center (3 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SCRIPPS, SNW, SN1, TVAS). The Golden Knights are second in the Pacific, one point back of the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas has lost three straight (0-2-1) and is 1-4-2 in its past seven games. Golden Knights forwards Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and defenseman Shea Theodore were named to Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Thursday; center Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin were named to Team USA on Friday. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko were also named to Team Canada.

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Hughes news

Quinn Hughes will play his 10th game with the Minnesota Wild (24-10-7) against the Anaheim Ducks (21-16-3) at Honda Center (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13). The Wild defenseman has seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games since he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12. Hughes has 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in 35 games this season. He was one of six players named to the United States preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, along with forwards Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Auston Matthews and Eichel and defenseman Charlie McAvoy. The rest of the U.S. roster was announced Friday.

Eberle streaking

Jordan Eberle can extend his point streak to six games when the Seattle Kraken (17-14-7) play the Vancouver Canucks (16-20-3) at Rogers Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime). The Kraken captain has six points (four goals, two assists) on a five-game streak, including an assist in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The forward has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 38 games this season for Seattle, 5-0-1 in its past six games after going 1-9-1 in its previous 11. The Canucks are 1-3-0 in their past four games following a four-game winning streak.

The schedule

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues (3 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SCRIPPS, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

New York Rangers at Florida Panthers, 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime)

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13)

Related Content

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Jones

Team USA hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Team Finland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Tolvanen, Kiviranta

Finland hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Latest News

Sweden hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Team Sweden roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Ekman-Larsson, Wallstedt

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

Finland hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Team Finland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Tolvanen, Kiviranta

Team USA hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Jones

Beniers scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators

Matthews on cusp of breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Mikheyev scores twice, Blackhawks hold off Stars

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

CHL Notebook: Checking in on fast finishers to 2025

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Letang eager for 'another taste of the playoffs' with Penguins

Lightning get past Kings in 3rd to win 6th in row

Canadiens edge Hurricanes in high-scoring game, point streak hits 7