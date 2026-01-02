NHL On Tap: Rangers, Panthers set to take it outside in Winter Classic

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Friday, with one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Welcome to Miami
The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers are heading outdoors to play in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami, home of the Miami Marlins (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Forward Brad Marchand can extend his point streak to 10 games (14 points; seven goals, seven assists) for the Panthers (21-15-3). Marchand has 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 38 games this season and was named to Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday. The Rangers (19-18-5) have lost three straight (0-2-1) after going 3-1-0 in their previous four games.