NHL Status Report: Horvat out at least 1 week for Islanders

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat will be out at least a week for the Islanders because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday when he got tangled with Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi. Horvat, who was named to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, leads the Isanders with 21 goals and 33 points in 36 games this season. "He's not going to play this week, and we're going to evaluate him after the week," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. The Islanders host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC) and the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday before beginning a seven-game road trip at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Ilya Sorokin was on the ice Friday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 19. The goalie is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 24 games this season and will back up David Rittich against the Maple Leafs.