Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 2
1. Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell acted as an off-ice official on Thursday. The comic actor dressed up as an NHL referee during the Kings game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Crypto.com Arena. Ferrell called penalties from behind the glass. In an interview with FanDuel Sports Network West, the actor joked he helped train two of the officials on the ice.
Ranking: Two minutes for getting the people going
Brad Marchand’s kids stole the show during their dad’s 1,000th career point celebration on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers forward’s kids Sloane, Sawyer and Rue read the team’s starting lineup in the locker room. Rue ended the lineup read yelling, “Daddy!” as the last starter. Later on the ice, the adorable tot couldn’t contain her excitement on the ice, jumping up and down while holding her dad’s hand during the ceremony.
Ranking: Dad’s hype crew
3. Colorado Avalanche sweaters
The Colorado Avalanche better halves all went to the same store before Christmas. The Avalanche wives bought their husbands the exact same brown sweaters and told the players to wear them before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The players proudly showed off their sweaters to the team’s admin as they arrived at Ball Arena. “Look at that, eh. These girls are just so funny, huh,” Brent Burns said in the clip.
Ranking: Twinning is winning
Logan Thompson received a sweet gift from his friend Sutton on Wednesday. The Washington Capitals goalie was gifted a handmade ornament and cards by the young Capitals fan after the team’s game against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena. Sutton is a 7-year-old cancer survivor who befriended Thompson during a Hockey Fights Cancer skate in 2024. The young Capitals fan also drew Thompson a Christmas card and another card congratulating him on making the Canadian Olympic team.
Ranking: Hanging out
Cam Talbot’s kids spent their winter break hanging with dad at work and asking the Detroit Red Wings their New Year’s resolutions. Landon and Sloane Talbot helped out the Red Wings social team and asked the players what they will do in 2026. Popular answers amongst the players were be nicer, read more books and go on a vacation. However, one common answer didn’t pass the test for the Talbot kids. After Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin answered he’d play a lot of hockey, Sloane chirped Larkin yelling, “That’s obvious!” as he walked away.
Ranking: New year, same answers