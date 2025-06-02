Color of Hockey: Park hoping to follow uncle to career in NHL

Richard Park, a pro scout for the Wild, said, “I’m very proud of Aidan, what he’s accomplished and who he’s become, regardless of what happens from this point on.”

Aidan Park said he’s proud of his uncle for what he’s accomplished as a player, scout and a coach. He was an assistant coach for South Korea’s men’s team at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics under retired defenseman Jim Paek, who became the first South Korea-born player in the NHL when he debuted with the Penguins against the New York Islanders on Oct. 13, 1990.

“It's pretty cool that someone in my own family was the second Korean-born player in the NHL,” Aidan Park said. “I'm definitely very proud of my heritage and the chance to represent it and, hopefully, be an inspiration.”

Though Richard Park inspired Aidan to play hockey, he wasn’t his nephew's favorite player growing up. That was Sidney Crosby, so much so that Aidan Park begged his parents to send him to Shattuck-St. Mary’s, where the future Penguins captain had 162 points (72 goals, 90 assists) in 57 games for the school’s Under-18 team in 2002-03. Park had 175 points (68 goals, 107 assists) in 109 games for the school's Under-18 club from 2022-24.

“I told my mom when I was, like, 10 years old, ‘I'm going to Shattuck because Crosby went to Shattuck,’ and she, like, laughed at me,” Park said. “And then four years later, I was actually going to Shattuck.

“It's a long way from Playa Vista, I was an only child, and they let me go at 14 years old, so it was definitely tough for them. I'm really grateful that they were super supportive, and they let me go there and chase my dream.”

In addition to his heritage, Aidan Park said he’s proud to be among the growing number of players born in California who are on track toward playing in the NHL or have already made it, including center Auston Matthews (No. 1, Toronto Maple Leafs, 2016), forward Jason Robertson (second round, No. 39, Dallas Stars, 2017) and goalie Dustin Wolf (seventh round, No. 214, Calgary Flames, 2019), who is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, voted as the League’s top rookie in 2024-25.

According to NHL Stats, Ninety-five California natives have been selected in the NHL Draft since 1972, including four last year: Wild defenseman Zeev Buium (No. 12), forward Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights, No. 19), defenseman Will Skahan (Utah Hockey Club, second round, No. 65) and defenseman Tanner Henricks (Columbus Blue Jackets, fourth round, No. 101).

“Just seeing them make it is, like, gives you hope and kind of inspires you a little,” said Park, who played Under-13 and Under-14 AAA hockey for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings in 2019-20. “Hopefully me being born and raised here, I could be an inspiration to someone someday.”