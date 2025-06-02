Color of Hockey: Park hoping to follow uncle to career in NHL

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Aidan Park, a forward for Green Bay of the United States Hockey League, No. 94 on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles June 27-28. He is also the nephew of retired forward Richard Park.
Aidan Park says he owes his start in hockey to his uncle Richard Park, who was the second player born in South Korea to reach the NHL.
“Growing up in California, hockey wasn’t popular at all,” said Aiden, a 19-year-old center from Playa Vista, California. “All my buddies in high school played football or basketball. The only reason I even tried hockey was because of my uncle ... Without him playing in the NHL, I don’t think I ever would start playing hockey.”
Richard Park had 241 points (102 goals, 139 assists) in 738 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders from 1994-2012 after he was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (No. 50) of the 1994 NHL Draft.
Aidan Park hopes to follow his uncle’s path by being selected in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles June 27-28. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).