Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights

Gets goal with 1:33 remaining to break tie; Vegas drops 4th straight

Golden Knights at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn scored with 1:33 remaining, and the St. Louis Blues recovered for a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Enterprise Center on Friday.

Pavel Buchnevich forechecked Noah Hanifin along the boards near center ice turning it into a 2-on-1 with Jimmy Snuggerud. Carter Hart stopped Snuggerud's shot, but Schenn was on the doorstep to pop in the rebound off his skate.

Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist each had a goal and an assist, and Buchnevich and Mathieu Joseph each had two assists for the Blues (16-18-8), who had lost three of their past four. Joel Hofer made 21 saves.

Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev and Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights (17-11-11), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) and seven of their past eight (1-5-2). Hart made 15 saves.

Kolesar's first goal this season and first in 62 games put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 10:12 of the first period on a chip off the wall when he skated in on the right side and shot under Hofer's glove on the short side.

Toropchenko tied it 1-1 27 seconds later at 10:39 after a breakout, beating Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton off the left hand side. Toropchenko knocked in his own rebound after his first shot was stopped by Hart.

Faulk scored at 5:39 of the second period to put the Blues ahead 2-1 on a wrist shot from the right circle, and Sundqvist made it 3-1 at 6:37, crashing the net off the left hand side on a loose puck in the crease.

Stone made it 3-2 at 9:10 after Brett Howden intercepted Faulk's outlet from his own zone.

Dorofeyev tied it 3-3 at 8:21 of the third period after Faulk mishandled a puck along the right boards. The puck went to the net and Dorofeyev tucked it across the goal line. It initially wasn't ruled a goal but was upheld after a video review.

