Hurricanes must change narrative to get past Panthers in Eastern Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Rod Brind'Amour knows the narrative following the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. The coach knows what is being said about his team in the media and amongst fans. He certainly knows why because, well, there's no hiding from the facts.

Thirteen consecutive losses in this round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2009. Nine straight with Brind'Amour as coach since 2019. The past five against the Florida Panthers -- four in 2023, all by one goal with two in overtime, and 5-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday.

"Well, you're going to talk about it, you guys are going to say it, but what do you want to do?" Brind'Amour said. "You're going to change your game. That's not going to work. I know it doesn't work. I know you could try to go there, open up, start risking, start doing different things, and it's not going to be the answer. So, yeah, I hear you."

Brind'Amour also knows the way to change the narrative when the Hurricanes play the Panthers in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"We go over and over and over how we're going to create more scoring chances and give up less," he said. "That's the game. That's what you're trying to figure out. Attention to details and not giving them the freebies. For me, we gave two freebies last game. You take those off the board, now we're in a game. That's what we just have to find a way to do."

OK, so how do they do it?

Scoring the first goal would make a huge difference.

The Hurricanes are 5-0 in games when they score first this postseason and 3-3 when they don't. They were 30-7-2 in the regular season when they scored first and 17-23-3 when they did not.

On the flip side, Carolina has given up the first goal in seven of its nine games in the conference final under Brind'Amour, obviously going 0-7. It scored first in Games 1 and 2 against Florida in 2023 but lost both in overtime.

If you wanted to go back to 2009, it's 11 of 13 games the Hurricanes have trailed first, of course going 0-11. Specific to this series, this Hurricanes team and the opponent, scoring first is paramount.

Florida is 7-2 when it scores first in the playoffs and 2-2 when it doesn't. It was 33-10-0 when scoring first during the regular season and 14-21-4 when it didn't.

"Both teams, we have kind of have the same gameplan of getting it out as quick as we can and keeping it in the [offensive] zone as much as possible, so any time you can get a lead with that style of play, it's huge," Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. "And it's hard to dig yourself out of a hole, especially at this time of the year when every team is playing the same way."