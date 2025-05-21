Panthers show playoff pedigree with win against Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Florida Panthers clearly know how to win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They captured the Stanley Cup last season in their second straight trip to the Cup Final.

They are in the Eastern Conference Final for the third straight season. They win at home. They win on the road. All they seem to do is win.

”We love to win. That’s why we are here,” forward Sam Bennett said. “That’s why we put in all these hours, that’s why we do the hard things that are necessary to win. It’s because we love it so much, and we have one goal in mind.”

All the things that make them such a winning team were on full display in their 5-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Start with the obvious: They are battle tested. Since the beginning of the 2023 playoffs, they have played 58 postseason games, 10 more than the next closest team, the Edmonton Oilers. They are 38-20, including an impressive 21-10 record on the road.

Two days after a dominating 6-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, here they were in one of the loudest buildings in the League, getting back to business. There was no hangover, no sign of fatigue, this against a team that hadn’t played in five days.

“It was kind of a quick turnaround, but I like it, you just keep going, keep playing,” said goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, another big key to their winning formula.