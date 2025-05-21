Panthers cruise past Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern Final

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I thought our guys did a great job with the skating, with the whole game,” Bobrovsky said. “It was a complete game. We’re happy with the win. It’s important to get the first one. They have a good team. They’re going to compete, they’re going to fight. We’re getting ready for the next game.”

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Evan Rodrigues and Tomas Nosek each had two assists.

“I didn’t love our game tonight, but I understood it. Significant style change,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “Game 1 is that first look at what your game looks like against a completely different opponent. We will have to continue to build that game and get better.”