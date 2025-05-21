Barkov sets standard for Panthers' ego-free dressing room

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Take a look at the Florida Panthers roster and you see the superstar names.

Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, Sergei Bobrovsky. All Stanley Cup winners, all likely headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame one day.

But go inside Florida's locker room, and it's impossible to tell the star players and the role players apart.

Everyone is treated equally, everyone is pulling the same weight, everyone is expected to do the job.

It's just another reason the Panthers won the Stanley Cup last season and are chasing it again this season, leading the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Coach Paul Maurice didn't hesitate when asked who created that atmosphere.

"I think that's all Barkov," Maurice said Wednesday, the morning after Florida's 5-2 win in Game 1. "Truly, if you didn't know the face, if you walked into that locker room, or walked on the airplane, or watched him, you couldn't tell who the star was."

Barkov has been Panthers captain since Sept. 17, 2018. In addition to becoming the first Finland-born captain to lead his team to the Cup last season, he's won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL twice (2021, 2024), and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is awarded for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, in 2019. He also was captain for Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

But there is no ego. No pecking order when it comes to getting the job done.

"And Matthew's like that too, and Brad, and some of the older guys, some of the guys who make the media and I understand why they do," Maurice said. "They're one of the guys in the room, but I think it's all Barkov."

As an example, Maurice pointed to preseason, when the Panthers had to open their schedule with two split-squad games at the Nashville Predators. It was all hands on deck and everyone knew it.

"Everybody plays," Maurice said. "Bobrovsky plays in that game, Barkov plays in that game. They all play. Everybody has to take a bite out of the sandwich that you don't like. You know what I'm talking about. Everybody has to take a bite of that sandwich. Nobody likes it. So they do that for each other."