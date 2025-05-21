Hurricanes done in by mistakes, missed chances in Game 1 loss to Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Near misses on Grade-A looks. Poor special teams. Frederik Andersen not at his best. Not enough pushback.

This is not the recipe for the Carolina Hurricanes to finally win a game in the Eastern Conference Final. It certainly isn't the recipe to beat a championship team, one that is still as good, as deep, as talented and as smart as the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes, simply put, didn't have enough in Game 1 against the Panthers at Lenovo Center on Tuesday and the score reflected it.

Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2.

That's nine straight losses for the Hurricanes in three trips to the Eastern Conference Final under coach Rod Brind'Amour going back to 2019. It's 13 straight losses in this round for Carolina dating to 2009.

"We've got to learn from it," Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. "Obviously, it wasn't good enough. There's little things that we need to do better. Special teams is always big. The kill hasn't let a couple in in a while and that hurt us tonight. The power play had some good looks but can always get one to help us get some momentum. They played a good game. We've got to be better, obviously. That's a good team. We'll learn from our mistakes and try to find some edges so we can have a better result."

They'll try again in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS).

"All the confidence in the world we're going to figure this out," Carolina forward Seth Jarvis said.

The Hurricanes never wavered in their confidence playing against Florida in the conference final two years ago.

They also never won.

They were swept in a series that could have swung the other way if not for a bounce here and a bounce there. All four games were decided by one goal. Games 1 and 2 ended in overtime. Game 1 went to four OTs.

This, on Tuesday night, was not that.