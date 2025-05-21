Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Eastern Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jalen Chatfield is day to day and questionable for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The defenseman missed Carolina’s 5-2 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. He last played in a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the second round on May 12 because of an undisclosed injury.

Chatfield was on the ice with the Hurricanes’ extra skaters Wednesday after being a full paritcipant at the morning skate Tuesday, but coach Rod Brind’Amour said he still needs to be cleared to play.

“All the athletes want to play; if they’re not capable, they’re not capable,” Brind’Amour said. “I think today he is better. I would put him more day to day now, so that’s a good sign.”

Chatfield has one goal and is plus-6 in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games, averaging 20:24 of ice time, including 1:50 per game on the penalty kill. He had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and averaged an NHL career-high 18:53 of ice time in 79 regular-season games.

Scott Morrow took Chatfield’s place in the lineup and made his playoff debut on Monday. The rookie defenseman was minus-3 and had three shots on goal in 12:18.

Alexander Nikishin made his NHL debut in Game 5 against the Capitals after five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. The defenseman had two shots on goal and two hits in 10:33.