Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Eastern Final

Defenseman day to day, missed series opener against Panthers with undisclosed injury

Chatfield for 52125 injury update

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jalen Chatfield is day to day and questionable for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The defenseman missed Carolina’s 5-2 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. He last played in a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the second round on May 12 because of an undisclosed injury.

Chatfield was on the ice with the Hurricanes’ extra skaters Wednesday after being a full paritcipant at the morning skate Tuesday, but coach Rod Brind’Amour said he still needs to be cleared to play.

“All the athletes want to play; if they’re not capable, they’re not capable,” Brind’Amour said. “I think today he is better. I would put him more day to day now, so that’s a good sign.”

Chatfield has one goal and is plus-6 in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games, averaging 20:24 of ice time, including 1:50 per game on the penalty kill. He had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and averaged an NHL career-high 18:53 of ice time in 79 regular-season games.

Scott Morrow took Chatfield’s place in the lineup and made his playoff debut on Monday. The rookie defenseman was minus-3 and had three shots on goal in 12:18.

Alexander Nikishin made his NHL debut in Game 5 against the Capitals after five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. The defenseman had two shots on goal and two hits in 10:33.

Related Content

Hurricanes done in by mistakes, missed chances in Game 1 loss to Panthers

Panthers show playoff pedigree with win against Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

Panthers cruise past Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern Final

FLA at CAR | Recap | Gm 1

Latest News

Barkov sets standard for Panthers' ego-free dressing room

Ceci hopes to lead Stars past Oilers, former team in West Final

EDGE stats insights: Hurricanes-Panthers Eastern Conference Final

Brown game-time decision for Oilers in Game 1 of Western Final

Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 1 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics has NHL players extra motivated at Worlds

Hurricanes done in by mistakes, missed chances in Game 1 loss to Panthers

Panthers cruise past Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern Final

Panthers show playoff pedigree with win against Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

Instant analysis: Panthers vs. Hurricanes, Game 1

Hurricanes' journey to Eastern Conference Final 'amazes' founder of franchise

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Klingberg ‘super excited’ to face Stars with Oilers in Western Final

Morrow makes Stanley Cup Playoff debut for Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

Nill guides Stars to 3rd straight Western Final with key trades, depth

Panthers at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final Game 1 preview