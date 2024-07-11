Flames sign veterans Mantha, Bean to help stabilize team during rebuild

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Calgary Flames:

2023-24 season: 38-39-5, fifth in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Anthony Mantha, F: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1, and is expected to be featured amongst Calgary's top-six forwards. Mantha, who has scored 20 or more goals in three of his nine NHL seasons, had 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games with the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights last season. ... Jake Bean, D: The 26-year-old, who was the No. 13 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft after playing junior with Calgary in the Western Hockey League, signed a two-year contract on July 1 and could play in a top-four role on the Flames defense after spending the past three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bean had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 72 games in 2023-24. ... Kevin Bahl, D: The 24-year-old was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on June 19 in a trade that dealt away goalie Jacob Markstrom. Bahl had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and averaged 17:23 of ice time in 82 games with the Devils last season and could feature in top-four duty on the blue line. ... Ryan Lomberg, F: The 29-year-old, who started his NHL career with Calgary in 2017-18 and spent five seasons in total in the organization, returns to the Flames on a two-year deal having won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June. He had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 regular-season games and drew into eight playoff games. He can provide energy in a fourth-line role.