Mangiapane traded to Capitals by Flames for 2nd-round pick

Andrew Mangiapane was traded to the Washington Capitals from the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

In exchange for the 28-year-old forward, the Flames received a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft that originally belonged to the Colorado Avalanche.

"It was exciting. I think just my time in Calgary was just kind of up, it kind of felt like that, and to get traded to a good organization, good team, definitely just excited and can't get wait to get out there and start," Mangiapane said Tuesday. "I think I'm a tenacious, hard-working forward. I feel when I'm playing my best is when I'm forechecking their 'D', making them turn pucks over and then I can use my ability kind of in tight and finish, make plays from there."

Mangiapane had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) for the Flames in 75 games this season. He has 215 career NHL points (109 goals, 106 assists) in 417 games, all with the Flames. Mangiapane, who had NHL-career highs in goals (35) and points (55) in the 2021-22 season, can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

"Playing in Calgary, they haven't made the playoffs the last two years and now I'm getting traded to a team that made the playoffs last year and now we're even better in my eyes," Mangiapane said. "So, I'm just excited to start playing and meet all these new guys and have a good start to the season and kind of go from there. All these trades and the players that they're signing and picking up, it's exciting. I know it's still in the middle of the summer, but it makes me want to get out there and play hockey and be on a winning team."

Mangiapane is the second forward the Capitals have acquired this offseason. On June 19, they acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper.

NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report