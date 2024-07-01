Sharangovich signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract with Flames

Yegor Sharangovich signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Monday. The contract, which starts next season, has an annual average value of $5.75 million.

The 26-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Sharangovich set NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (28) and points (59) last season, his first with Calgary.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (No. 141) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Sharangovich was traded to Calgary by the Devils along with a third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft for Tyler Toffoli.

Also on Monday, the Flames signed forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million AAV) and signed forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Lomberg comes to the Flames from the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, where he had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 regular-season games, and no points in eight postseason games. Lomberg played 11 games over two seasons with Calgary in 2017-18 and 2018-19

The forward had 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 74 regular-season games with the Washington Capitals (56) and Vegas Golden Knights (18) last season.

He has 296 points (142 goals, 154 assists) in 494 regular-season games with the Detroit Red Wings, Capitals and Golden Knights.

Selected by Detroit with the No. 20 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Mantha had an NHL career-high 25 goals with the Red Wings in 2018-19.

The Flames also signed defenseman Jake Bean to a two-year, $3.5 million contract ($1.75 million AAV). He had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 72 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.