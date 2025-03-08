Marchand trade to Panthers signals end of era for Bruins

BOSTON -- They’re all gone, now.

As the years passed, the veterans of the 2011 Stanley Cup team had moved on, to other teams via trades, to retirement, to the Hall of Fame. They had left the NHL, one by one, to join front offices and coaching staffs and TV broadcasts.

But through it all, Brad Marchand survived in Boston. He watched his linemates and teammates filter out, the last remaining piece of a decade of success with the Boston Bruins. He matured, became a 100-point scorer and part of the best line in hockey with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. He earned the captaincy.

On Friday, though, it ended. Marchand, who had played all of his 16 seasons with the Bruins and who had hoped to remain in his adopted city the rest of his career, was traded to the Florida Panthers on a day in which the team shipped out as much as they could, dipping their toes into a rebuild without fully jumping in.

“Clearly we looked at the opportunities in front of us to change the direction of things, without just tearing things down,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “That’s not been part of the DNA of this organization and won’t be.”

Marchand was traded for a 2027 conditional second-round draft pick that would become either a 2027 or 2028 first-round pick if Florida wins two rounds in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and Marchand appears in at least 50 percent of the team’s playoff games, with the Bruins retaining 50 percent of his salary.

The Bruins also traded center Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, after trading Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, selling off just about all of their available and prized assets in a bid to return to relevancy just two seasons after setting the NHL record for wins (65) and points (135) in 2022-23.

Now, only six players -- Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, and the recently reacquired Jakub Lauko -- remain from that team.

It has been a precipitous drop.

To make runs in those years, especially in 2019 when the Bruins reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before falling to the St. Louis Blues, and in that 2023 season, the Bruins had shipped out significant amounts of draft picks, leaving the cupboards bare.

Now, they are left trying to make up for it.

“It starts to take its toll,” Sweeney said. “And you have to have a little bit of step-back approach at times. Did we come in this morning knowing we were making every one of these moves? No. But we were prepared if the things that we would like presented.

“Regardless, that’s a difficult thing. But the message is clearly not about, we didn’t burn it down.”