Malenstyn traded to Sabres by Capitals for 2nd-round pick in 2024 Draft

Beck Malenstyn was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Washington Capitals on Saturday for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old forward had an NHL career-high 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Capitals this season and no points in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He can become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by Washington in the fifth round (No. 145) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Malenstyn has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 105 regular-season games.

Earlier in the week, the Capitals acquired forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Mangiapane was acquired from the Calgary Flames on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) for the Flames in 75 games this season.

Mangiapane, who can become a free agent after next season, has 215 career NHL points (109 goals, 106 assists) in 417 games, all with the Flames. He had NHL-career highs in goals (35) and points (55) in the 2021-22 season.

Dubois, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday for goalie Darcy Kuemper, had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 regular-season games this season and one goal in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dubois has 342 points (145 goals, 197 assists) in 516 games with the Kings, Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Jets on June 27, 2023, and immediately signed an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) that runs through the 2030-31 season.