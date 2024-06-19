Markstrom traded to Devils by Flames for 1st-round draft pick, Bahl

Jacob Markstrom was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Calgary Flames for a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Kevin Bahl on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old goalie went 23-23-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 48 games this season. He has two seasons remaining on a six-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after 2025-26.

“This is a big challenge,” Markstrom said. “It's a big time with high expectations and as a goaltender, there's pressure, and I've been on teams where there was pressure on goaltending in the Canadian market. I know what's expected and me, as a person to, and people who know me that I just want to win hockey games. And when we don't win I'm my hardest critic, so I'm just super happy and stoked about going there."

The trade comes two months after Markstrom was noncommittal about his future in Calgary after the Flames (38-39-5) failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I don't know, but what I do know and what I tell you guys every day is I love winning hockey games," he said April 20. "I think that's the competitive side of me ... that every time I lace up the skates that's something I urge and I want to accomplish. You want to win hockey games and I know everyone in that locker room wants to win hockey games, too. That's pretty much where my head is at right now.”

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (No. 31) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom is 215-196-57 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 485 regular-season games (468 starts) for the Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Panthers and 13-13 with a 2,90 GAA and .911 save percentage in 26 playoff games.

The first-round pick in the trade is top-10 protected. If New Jersey has a top-10 selection next year, Calgary would receive its first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Bahl played all 82 games for the Devils this season and had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists). He has 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 148 regular-season games and one assist in 11 playoff games, all with New Jersey.

Bahl, who turns 24 on June 27, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 55) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

“Today’s trade demonstrates our focus on the infusion of young talented players into our roster as well as acquiring important draft capital, while maintaining our commitment as a playoff competitive team,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. “We thank Jacob for his professionalism and understanding of our decision to make this trade now and at this stage in his career.”