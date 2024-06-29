Sergachev traded to Utah Hockey Club by Lightning

Mikhail Sergachev was traded to the Utah Hockey Club by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The Lightning received defenseman J.J. Moser and forward Conor Geekie, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Sergachev had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 34 regular-season games for the Lightning, missing significant time because of a knee injury. He returned in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had one assist in two games.

The 26-year-old defenseman, who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 9) of the 2016 NHL Draft, has 257 points (48 goals, 209 assists) in 475 regular-season games for the Lightning and Canadiens and 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 100 playoff games.

Sergachev, who won the Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, has seven years remaining on an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Lightning on July 13, 2022.

Moser, 24, who had 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 80 games for the Arizona Coyotes this season, can become a restricted free agent on Monday. Selected by Arizona in the second round (No. 60) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Moser has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) in 205 regular-season games.

Geekie, 20, has yet to play in the NHL. He had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 55 games for Swift Current and Wenatchee of the Western Hockey League this season.

Utah also acquired defenseman John Marino from the New Jersey Devils, along with the No. 153 pick in the 2024 draft, for the No. 49 pick this year and a second-round selection in 2025.

Marino, 27, had 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 75 games this season. He has 107 points (18 goals, 89 assists) in 328 regular-season games with the Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins and six assists in 29 playoff games.