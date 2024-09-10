Larsson signs 4-year, $21 million contract with Kraken

Defenseman entering final season of current deal is Seattle's all-time leader in games played

Adam Larsson SEA contract

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adam Larsson signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $5.25 million.

The 31-year-old defenseman is entering the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract he signed with the Kraken on July 21, 2021, the day he was claimed by Seattle from the Edmonton Oilers in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

"Adam has been a veteran leader for our group on and off the ice the past three seasons," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "He's a big (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) right-shot defenseman who plays a heavy, physical game and has been a cornerstone of our defense since the Kraken's inaugural season. We're excited to have Adam and his family in Seattle for five more years."

He had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 81 games last season and was second in ice time per game (22:57) behind defenseman Vince Dunn (23:05).

Larsson, who has been an alternate captain in each of his three seasons with the Kraken, is their all-time leader in games played (245).

Selected by the New Jersey Devils with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Larsson has 213 points (45 goals, 168 assists) in 848 regular-season games with the Devils, Oilers and Kraken, and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 38 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Seattle previously signed restricted free agent forward Matty Beniers to a seven-year, $49.98 million contract ($7.14 million AAV) on Aug. 20. The Kraken also signed forward Chandler Stephenson ($6.25 million AAV) and defenseman Brandon Montour ($7.14 million AAV) each to a seven-year contract in free agency on July 1.

