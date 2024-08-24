NHL EDGE stats for Seattle Kraken

1. Forward Jared McCann ranked fourth in the NHL last season in midrange goals (17), behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22), Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers (20) and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (18); McCann was tied for eighth with 17 midrange goals in 2022-23.

The Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in their first three seasons, but McCann has been a consistent force since being selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, leading Seattle in goals (96), points (182) and shots on goal (625) in 233 games since 2021-22. McCann took a step back from his 40-goal season in 2022-23 but has scored at least 27 goals in each of his three seasons with the Kraken (29 last season).