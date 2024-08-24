As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Seattle Kraken:
NHL EDGE stats for Seattle Kraken
McCann's midrange goals, addition of Montour, Daccord's efficiency among highlights
1. Forward Jared McCann ranked fourth in the NHL last season in midrange goals (17), behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22), Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers (20) and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (18); McCann was tied for eighth with 17 midrange goals in 2022-23.
The Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in their first three seasons, but McCann has been a consistent force since being selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, leading Seattle in goals (96), points (182) and shots on goal (625) in 233 games since 2021-22. McCann took a step back from his 40-goal season in 2022-23 but has scored at least 27 goals in each of his three seasons with the Kraken (29 last season).
2. Brandon Montour was third among NHL defensemen in offensive zone time percentage (47.6 percent), behind Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers (49.5 percent) and @brent burnBrent Burns of the Carolina Hurricanes (47.7 percent) last season with the Florida Panthers.
Montour was instrumental in Florida's rise to Stanley Cup contention in recent seasons and its first championship last season, and now boosts Seattle's outlook at the position after signing a seven-year contract July 1. He brings a hard shot, having had two 100-plus mile per hour attempts last season (tied for sixth in NHL) and ranked in the 97th percentile of top shot speed (100.99 mph).
Montour specifically excelled at 5-on-5 play (44.9 percent offensive zone time percentage at even strength; 95th percentile) last season and could be a great fit on the Kraken's second pair while competing with fellow high-scoring defenseman Vince Dunn for first power-play usage, either together or separately. Montour also had a high shot volume from long range last season (80 long-range shots on goal; 95th percentile) and two seasons ago (125 in 2022-23; 98th percentile).
3. Goalie Joey Daccord was tied for sixth in the NHL in midrange save percentage (.910) and was 10th in long-range save percentage (.982) last season.
Daccord had a breakout season, ranking third in the NHL in save percentage (.916; minimum 50 games) behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (.921) and Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks (.918). But among the 20 NHL goalies who played at least 50 games, Daccord received the fourth-lowest goal support (2.63 goals-for average). He also had a .786 high-danger save percentage that ranked below the 50th percentile.
Daccord still had the second-highest percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage (65.2 percent; minimum 30 games), behind Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens (70.0 percent), making Daccord one of the most efficient workhorse goalies in the NHL and a clear beneficiary of Seattle adding Montour and versatile forward Chandler Stephenson.
