Wright poised for full-time role with Kraken after whirlwind experience

SEATTLE -- Shane Wright's time to shine in the NHL could be fast approaching.

The No. 4 pick by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft, with nothing left to prove at the American Hockey League level, appears ready for prime time and a role as full-time center with Seattle for opening night against the St. Louis Blues here Oct. 8.

After a chaotic 2022-23 season that saw Wright bounce between the Kraken, Coachella Valley of the AHL, Canada for the IIHF World Junior Championship and then a return to the Ontario Hockey League, where he was traded from Kingston to Windsor, the 20-year-old was happy to find some normalcy last season and is now enjoying some calmer summer months.

Last season, his first full one as a professional, was strong. He was fifth in scoring for Coachella Valley with 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games. He then had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 games to help the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals, a seven-game loss to Hershey. He also showed progression in his game with five points (four goals, one assist) during a five-game call-up with Seattle in April.

"I think it's just kind of the usual offseason," Wright said. "I'm really just trying to get bigger and stronger, really just trying to push that on myself and trying to work out a ton. I'm getting on the ice with good players and good groups, and I'm really pushing myself to be the best I can be and really trying to get myself in shape and ready for [training] camp.

"Taking that experience of having some success [in the NHL], and obviously being able to contribute offensively too is always a good feeling for me. I'll be able to bring that to camp, that confidence and that feeling [of], 'Hey, you know? I can belong here. I can really make a difference here in this league and have a prominent role as well.'"

Wright's success in the AHL came under the tutelage of Dan Bylsma, who was promoted to coach of the Kraken on May 28, replacing Dave Hakstol after three seasons. Bylsma witnessed Wright's development firsthand with Coachella Valley.

"Shane in particular, he's had a whirlwind last couple years," Bylsma said. "Especially going back two seasons to the draft and going into the season and playing [in Seattle] for nine games, coming to Coachella for five, World Juniors, winning there, going back to juniors, traded. ... It was a whirlwind type of year for him."

Wright will have every opportunity to seize a full-time role in Seattle this season and prove he belongs at hockey's highest level. He thinks he's ready, and so does his coach. That bodes well for his chances of making the team.

"I think this year served as a great opportunity for him to establish himself as a player," Byslma said. "Just put his head down, play 72 games, play playoff games, and work on his game and develop as a person and as a player. I think that's clearly evident. It was great to see his progression throughout the year."

Though the jump from the AHL to the NHL will be challenging, Wright will have the benefit of familiarity with his coach, assuming he breaks camp with the Kraken.

"I love Dan as a coach," he said. "I think overall, just the way he kind of gets his message across and how he motivates, how he kind of connects with the players, to me, I really like that. I really can relate to that, and I think he's such a smart coach as well. He's so passionate, and he's very detailed."