Inside look at Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken enter their fourth NHL season with a new coach, a couple of key free-agent additions and some up-and-coming prospects.

Dan Bylsma was named coach May 28, replacing Dave Hakstol, the first coach in Kraken history, who was fired April 29 after Seattle missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Bylsma gives Seattle Stanley Cup experience and internal continuity.

He won the Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and made the playoffs six times with them from 2009-14. He was voted the winner of the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2010-11.

After two seasons as coach of the Buffalo Sabres, three as an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings and one as an assistant with Charlotte of the American Hockey League, he coached the past two seasons with Coachella Valley, Seattle's American Hockey League affiliate, making the Calder Cup Finals twice.

"I feel like I know most of the players, and more importantly they know me," Bylsma said. "… There isn't a guy that I haven't had a relationship with in the past. I kind of feel like I know them pretty well. But having those relationships with the guys is going to be critically important to the next season."

The Kraken signed two 30-year-old unrestricted free agents to seven-year contracts July 1: forward Chandler Stephenson ($6.25 million average annual value) and defenseman Brandon Montour ($7.14 million AAV).

Each brings mobility and can play in all situations.

"They both skate so well," said general manager Ron Francis, a Hockey Hall of Famer who played 1,731 NHL games, fifth all-time. "If you're betting on a seven-year deal, I think it's better to bet on somebody that skates extremely well. That's coming from a guy who never skated well and played a long time. But I think it's easier for guys that skate well as they age."

Each also brings a Stanley Cup pedigree.