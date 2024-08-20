Beniers signs 7-year, $49.98 million contract with Kraken

Matty Beniers signed a seven-year, $49.98 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Monday. It has an average annual value of $7.14 million.

The 21-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 77 games for the Kraken last season. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 2022-23, when he led first-year players in points (57) and was tied for first in goals (24) in 80 games.

"Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice but in his commitment to our community and our fans," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done. We're looking forward to seeing Matty take the next steps as a player and watching him contribute to many more memorable moments for our franchise."

Selected by Seattle with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Beniers has 103 points (42 goals, 61 assists) in 167 regular-season games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.