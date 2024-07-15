Stephenson, Montour additions help Kraken move forward after tough season, Tanev says

Center, defenseman are 'two great pieces to our team' with skill, Cup championship experience

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- When the Seattle Kraken signed center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour on July 1, Kraken forward Brandon Tanev said it helped him turn the page on what was a disappointing season.

"Those are two amazing players who have both won Stanley Cups over the years," Tanev said Monday during the fifth annual Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic Charitable Golf Tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. "It's two great pieces to our team in Seattle so I think everyone in our organization, our team, is extremely excited to have a better season than we did last year. We are all working hard in the offseason and eager to get back at it."

Stephenson signed a six-year, $43.75 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value), and Montour signed a seven-year, $50 million contract ($7.14 million AAV).

The signings should provide upgrades at center and on defense, as well as an infusion of Stanley Cup experience.

Stephenson helped the Vegas Golden Knights win the Cup in 2023; he had 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 games last season with Vegas.

Montour had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 postseason games to help the Panthers win the Cup last season. He averaged 22:39 of ice time in the playoffs last season, and 26:57 in 21 playoff games to help Florida reach the Cup Final in 2023.

"Adding some pieces like Chandler and Brandon, those are both guys we are going to rely upon heavily throughout the season but I think [success will come from] just growing as a team," said Tanev, who had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and averaged 14:35 of ice time in 66 games last season.

VGK@ARI: Stephenson buries a backhand on a breakaway

After reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2022-23, the Kraken were hoping to build on their progress last season. Instead they took a step back, going 34-35-13 and finishing 17 points behind the Golden Knights for the second wild card into the postseason from the Western Conference.

"We had a great season the year previously going to the second round, losing to Dallas," Tanev said. "It was a little unfortunate last season, not the way we wanted the last season to go, but we are all professionals. We're working hard throughout the summer, understanding this is a big season for our franchise, our group, and we are looking to push the pace right from the beginning."

The Kraken also will have a new coach, with Dan Bylsma hired May 28 to replace Dave Hakstol. Bylsma had coached Coachella Valley, Seattle's American Hockey League affiliate, the past two seasons, going 94-32-18 and making back-to-back appearances in the Calder Cup Finals. The 53-year old also brings a wealth of NHL experience, including a Stanley Cup championship in 2009 as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL Tonight talks to Montour about joining the Kraken

"He's been around for a long time," Tanev said. "He's won a Stanley Cup and he's done a great job with Coachella Valley going to two Calder Cup Finals back to back. It's unfortunate how things ended coming up short, but he's an amazing guy, a great personality and I think we are all excited to have him as a coach."

Along with Bylsma, Jessica Campbell, who served as an assistant on Bylsma's staff with Coachella Valley the past two seasons, will continue in the same role with the Kraken this season, making her the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in the NHL.

Tanev said he has worked with Campbell in the past at training camps and was thrilled to see her added to the NHL coaching staff.

"That's such an amazing moment for her," Tanev said. "She's been in Coachella Valley for the last two years with Dan and part of his staff and she deserves to be where she is. That's an amazing mark of growth for the game and I think we are all super excited to have her behind our bench and to listen and learn from her and have her knowledge that she brings to the game with us."

