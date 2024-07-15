Stephenson, Montour additions help Kraken move forward after tough season, Tanev says

TORONTO -- When the Seattle Kraken signed center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour on July 1, Kraken forward Brandon Tanev said it helped him turn the page on what was a disappointing season.

"Those are two amazing players who have both won Stanley Cups over the years," Tanev said Monday during the fifth annual Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic Charitable Golf Tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. "It's two great pieces to our team in Seattle so I think everyone in our organization, our team, is extremely excited to have a better season than we did last year. We are all working hard in the offseason and eager to get back at it."

Stephenson signed a six-year, $43.75 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value), and Montour signed a seven-year, $50 million contract ($7.14 million AAV).

The signings should provide upgrades at center and on defense, as well as an infusion of Stanley Cup experience.

Stephenson helped the Vegas Golden Knights win the Cup in 2023; he had 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 games last season with Vegas.

Montour had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 postseason games to help the Panthers win the Cup last season. He averaged 22:39 of ice time in the playoffs last season, and 26:57 in 21 playoff games to help Florida reach the Cup Final in 2023.

"Adding some pieces like Chandler and Brandon, those are both guys we are going to rely upon heavily throughout the season but I think [success will come from] just growing as a team," said Tanev, who had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and averaged 14:35 of ice time in 66 games last season.