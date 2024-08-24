Seattle Kraken fantasy projections for 2024-25

4. Joey Daccord, G

NHL.com wins projection: 24

Daccord had a breakout season with a .916 save percentage in 50 games in 2023-24 and should benefit from more goal support after Seattle's offseason additions. He likely will go late in fantasy drafts because he remains in a timeshare with Philipp Grubauer but is a glaring sleeper considering he ranked second in the NHL in even-strength save percentage (.926; minimum 30 games), behind Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (.933), who won the Vezina Trophy last season as the top goalie in the League.