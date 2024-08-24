As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Seattle Kraken and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Seattle Kraken fantasy projections for 2024-25
Montour, Dunn among top 20 defensemen; Daccord, Bjorkstrand sleeper picks
1. Brandon Montour, D
NHL.com point projection: 62
Montour missed the start of last season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but regained his elite form down the stretch with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in his final 28 regular-season games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 games during the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup championship run. Montour, who signed a seven-year contract with the Kraken on July 1, is ranked among NHL.com's top 20 fantasy defensemen, one spot ahead of new teammate Vince Dunn.
2. Vince Dunn, D
NHL.com point projection: 60
Despite playing 59 games last season, Dunn was tied with forward Jared McCann for the Seattle lead in points per game (0.78; 46 in 59 games) and had an NHL career-high 16 power-play points. If Dunn and Montour play on the first power play together, they each could have high fantasy ceilings, especially if the Kraken offense improves under new coach Dan Bylsma.
3. Jared McCann, F
NHL.com point projection: 70
McCann has led Seattle in goals, points, power-play goals and shots on goal in each of its first three seasons since joining the NHL in 2021-22 and is tied for 36th in the NHL in goals (96) during that span. With the Kraken's offensive upgrades with Montour and forward Chandler Stephenson, McCann is a potential fantasy draft bargain attainable outside the top 100 overall.
4. Joey Daccord, G
NHL.com wins projection: 24
Daccord had a breakout season with a .916 save percentage in 50 games in 2023-24 and should benefit from more goal support after Seattle's offseason additions. He likely will go late in fantasy drafts because he remains in a timeshare with Philipp Grubauer but is a glaring sleeper considering he ranked second in the NHL in even-strength save percentage (.926; minimum 30 games), behind Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (.933), who won the Vezina Trophy last season as the top goalie in the League.
5. Oliver Bjorkstrand, F
NHL.com point projection: 61
He was second on the Kraken in points (59) and led them in assists (39) and power-play points (25) last season. He has scored at least 20 goals in five of his past six seasons and is an underrated late-round fantasy pick with coverage in shots on goal (186 last season) and hits (67).
Other SEA players on preseason draft lists:
Bounce-back candidates: Chandler Stephenson, F (NHL.com point projection: 58); Matty Beniers, F (NHL.com point projection: 54)
Sleeper candidate: Eeli Tolvanen, F (NHL.com point projection: 53)
Rookie to watch: Shane Wright, F (NHL.com point projection: 48)