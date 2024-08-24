3 questions facing Seattle Kraken

1. Can they score more?

In 2022-23, when the Kraken made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time, they tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.52 goals per game). Six players scored at least 20 goals and 13 scored at least 13.

Last season, when they missed the playoffs, they were 29th in scoring (2.61 goals per game). Two players scored at least 20 goals, forwards Jared McCann with 29 and Oliver Bjorkstrand with 20. Six scored at least 13 and only nine reached double digits.

"The truth is, we're probably somewhere in between," general manager Ron Francis said. "But we've got to find out where that is."

The Kraken have a new coach in Dan Bylsma. They have two free-agent additions in forward Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour who can skate and contribute on the power play.

But they will need others to bounce back and develop.