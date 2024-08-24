3 questions facing Seattle Kraken

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Seattle Kraken.
Finding more offense, Beniers bouncing back, Wright's growth among unknowns
1. Can they score more?
In 2022-23, when the Kraken made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time, they tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.52 goals per game). Six players scored at least 20 goals and 13 scored at least 13.
Last season, when they missed the playoffs, they were 29th in scoring (2.61 goals per game). Two players scored at least 20 goals, forwards Jared McCann with 29 and Oliver Bjorkstrand with 20. Six scored at least 13 and only nine reached double digits.
"The truth is, we're probably somewhere in between," general manager Ron Francis said. "But we've got to find out where that is."
The Kraken have a new coach in Dan Bylsma. They have two free-agent additions in forward Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour who can skate and contribute on the power play.
But they will need others to bounce back and develop.
2. Can Beniers bounce back?
Forward Matty Beniers, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23 and won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.
Then he had a sophomore slump with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 77 games last season, going through several long scoring droughts. His shooting percentage dropped from 16.2 percent to 11.3 percent. He plunged from plus-14 to minus-11, partly because of his struggles and partly because of others struggling around him.
Perhaps he will have more confidence after signing a seven-year contract as a restricted free agent Aug. 20.
3. Will Wright make an impact?
Forward Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, bounced between multiple levels in 2022-23, playing eight games for the Kraken, eight games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and 20 games with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League.
There was far less moving around last season, most of which was spent with Coachella Valley. He had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 59 regular-season games and 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 AHL playoff games to help the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals for the second straight season. He also had five points (four goals, one assist) in eight games with the Kraken.
Now he is expected to play in the NHL full time. It should help that Bylsma worked with him the past two seasons in the AHL.
"I think [last season] just served as a great opportunity for him to establish himself as a player, just put his head down … and develop as a person and as a player, and I think that's clearly evident," Bylsma said. "It was great to see his progression throughout the year."