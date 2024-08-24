Top prospects for Seattle Kraken

1. Shane Wright, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Seattle (NHL): 8 GP, 4-1-5; Coachella Valley (AHL): 59 GP, 22-25-47

Wright (6-foot, 192 pounds) is coming off his first full professional season. He finished with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping Coachella Valley make the Calder Cup Finals for the second straight season.

"He's coming along real well," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "He's really improved over the years, and we're pleased with the progress he's making."

Francis said he assumes the 20-year-old will be ready for a full-time role in the NHL this season.

Projected NHL arrival: This season