NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Seattle Kraken, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Seattle Kraken
Wright, Evans primed for full-time NHL roles; CHL scoring leader Firkus looks to get stronger in AHL
© Christopher Mast/NHLI
1. Shane Wright, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Seattle (NHL): 8 GP, 4-1-5; Coachella Valley (AHL): 59 GP, 22-25-47
Wright (6-foot, 192 pounds) is coming off his first full professional season. He finished with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping Coachella Valley make the Calder Cup Finals for the second straight season.
"He's coming along real well," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "He's really improved over the years, and we're pleased with the progress he's making."
Francis said he assumes the 20-year-old will be ready for a full-time role in the NHL this season.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Berkly Catton, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Spokane (WHL): 68 GP, 54-62-116
Catton (5-11, 170) was third in goals and fourth in points in the Western Hockey League last season.
"He's a gifted offensive player," Francis said. "He's got elite hockey sense, real good speed, high compete level, and he's got a skill set that he can score and make plays."
The 18-year-old said his smarts will allow him to succeed in the NHL and that he tries to emulate a player like Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston.
"Those little plays, and they seem to add up over time," Catton said. "I think that's something that I have in myself too, and that will translate."
He likely will return to Spokane this season.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
3. Carson Rehkopf, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 50 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Kitchener (OHL): 60 GP, 52-43-95
Rehkopf (6-2, 193) has increased his goals, assists and points each of his past two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. He also had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.
"For me, it's my consistency," the 19-year-old said. "I think just trying to bring it every night, trying to be the best player on the ice every night. I think I've got the ability to do that, and it's kind of up to me up to a point."
He likely will begin his pro career in Coachella Valley this season.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Ryker Evans, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 35 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Seattle (NHL): 36 GP, 1-8-9; Coachella Valley (AHL): 25 GP, 2-13-15
After playing in the AHL 2022-23, Evans (5-11, 189) split last season between the NHL and AHL. He capped his season with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 18 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, tying for fourth among AHL defensemen.
"He's a smooth skater, excellent skater," said Dan Bylsma, who coached Coachella Valley the past two seasons and will coach Seattle this season. "He's developed into a hard defender. I think that's maybe a little underrated part of his game. But he's a hard defender, he's a good defender, and he's a great offensive guy with the puck."
Francis said he assumes the 22-year-old will be ready for a full-time role in the NHL this season.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Jagger Firkus, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 35 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Moose Jaw (WHL): 63 GP, 61-65-126
Firkus (5-10, 153) led the Canadian Hockey League in scoring and won the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award last season.
The 20-year-old played one playoff game for Coachella Valley in 2023 and likely will start there this season.
"Just exciting times," he said. "I think it's the same as when I started in junior. Nothing's given to you. You're going to have to work for everything, and that's kind of my mentality going in."
Firkus said he wants to get speedier and shiftier, work on his shot and put on muscle.
"He's shown that he can score at a great rate," Kraken director of player development Jeff Tambellini said. "Hopefully that translates. We're going to put him in a good spot to have success [this season], but I think any time you have an undersized guy that's not 6-2, they have to show that their speed and their strength can go against pros as well."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season