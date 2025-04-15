Canadiens lose to Blackhawks in shootout, fail to clinch playoff berth

Demidov, who was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, signed his three-year, entry-level contract on April 8 after completing his season with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Juraj Slafkovsky tied it late in the third period for Montreal (39-31-11), which has lost three in a row (0-1-2). Sam Montembeault made 22 saves.

The Canadiens lead the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have a game in hand, by four points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Montreal will play its regular-season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist in regulation before scoring the only goal of the shootout for Chicago (24-46-11), which is 3-1-1 in its past five games.

Alex Newhook put Montreal up 1-0 at 6:00 of the first period. Demidov skated down the left boards, got around Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy along the goal line and sent a pass out front to Newhook, who scored on a one-timer from the low slot.

Demidov then made it 2-0 at 13:32. Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson’s stretch pass was tipped down the ice by Joel Armia, but Demidov chased down the loose puck off the end boards and faked a slap shot at the left post before pulling it to his backhand for a tap-in past Soderblom's left pad.

Demidov (19 years, 125 days) is the second-youngest player, and third teenager, in Canadiens history to score in his NHL debut.

Tyler Bertuzzi got Chicago to within 2-1 at 18:40 of the first. He scored a power-play goal with a wrist shot past Montembeault's blocker from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Nazar.

Nazar tied it 2-2 at 16:41 of the second period with his own power-play goal, a one-timer again past Montembeault’s blocker from the top of the left circle.

Lukas Reichel gave Chicago a 3-2 lead at 5:39 of the third period. He got behind the defense, took a lead pass from Landon Slaggert, and scored with a shot that trickled under Montembeault on a breakaway.

Slafkovsky tied it 3-3 at 17:03 with a power-play goal. Cole Caufield's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle hit Slafkovsky's skate and the right post before deflecting in off the back of Soderblom's skate.