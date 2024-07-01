Tanev signs 6-year, $27 million contract with Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev signed a six-year, $27 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. It has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

The 34-year-old defenseman was traded to the Maple Leafs by the Dallas Stars on June 29 for forward Max Ellis and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Tanev had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 75 regular-season games for the Stars and Calgary Flames last season, including five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 games after he was acquired by the Stars in a trade with the Flames on Feb. 28.

Tanev had two assists in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent May 31, 2010, Tanev has 190 points (33 goals, 157 assists) in 792 regular-season games for the Stars, Flames and Canucks and 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 60 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs also signed goalie Joseph Woll to a three-year, $10.98 million contract on Monday ($3.66 million AAV) which begins next season.