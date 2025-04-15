Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators

Logan Cooley had a goal and two assists and Alexander Kerfoot had three assists for Utah (38-30-13), who is 4-0-1 in its past five games. Matt Villalta made 27 saves for his first NHL win in his third game.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Predators (29-44-8), who have lost eight of their past 10. Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the first period on a wrist shot from the low right circle on the power play.

Michael Kesselring tied it 1-1 for Utah at 12:30 on a wrist shot from the high slot on a pass from Ian Cole.

Nick Bjugstad gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 18:21 on a wrist shot from the slot. Kevin Stenlund was screening Saros in front, and Bjugstad’s shot beat him on the glove side.

Cooley gave Utah a 3-1 lead at 3:03 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot on a backhand pass from Keller. The Predators challenged for goalie interference, but video review determined Utah forward Dylan Guenther did not interfere with Saros.

Nick Schmaltz made it 4-1 Utah on a one-timer from the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play.

Luke Evangelista scored for the Predators to make it 4-2 at 11:01 on a rebound of a shot from the point by Brady Skjei that deflected off O’Reilly.

Michael Bunting scored for Nashville to make it 4-3 at 14:20 on a rebound.

Keller gave Utah a 5-3 lead at 12:05 of the third period on a passing attempt that went in off Predators defenseman Ryan Ufko. Keller added an empty-net goal at 18:13 to make it 6-3.

Stenlund scored at 19:35 on a redirection for the 7-3 final.