Kane signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Patrick Kane signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 35-year-old forward had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games last season, his first with Detroit after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract on Nov. 28. He missed the first 24 games while recovering from hip resurfacing surgery he had on June 1, 2023.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane played his first 16 seasons in Chicago before being traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023. He ranks third in Blackhawks history in goals (446) and games played (1,161), and second in assists (779) and points (1,225), behind Stan Mikita (926 assists, 1,467 points).

In his career, Kane has 1,284 points (471 goals, 813 assists) in 1,230 regular-season games with the Blackhawks, Rangers and Red Wings. He is second in points in NHL history among United States-born players, behind Mike Modano (1,374).

Kane also has 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including helping the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015). He was voted the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the postseason in 2013, when he had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 23 games.

Among his other accolades, Kane has won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player (2015-16), the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer (2015-16), the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association (2015-16), and the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League's rookie of the year (2007-08). In 2017, Kane was voted as one of the NHL's 100 greatest players.

The Red Wings (41-32-9) finished tied in points with the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference last season. However, they lost the tiebreaker via regulation wins (32-27), resulting in them missing the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season, which is the longest streak in their history.