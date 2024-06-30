Domi signs 4-year, $15 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

Max Domi signed a four-year, $15 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The 29-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent Monday, had 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 80 regular-season games for Toronto this season and four points (one goal, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (No. 12) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Domi has 417 points (130 goals, 287 assists) in 661 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Coyotes and 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 50 playoff games.

Earlier in the day, the Maple Leafs signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren a two-year, $6 million contract ($3 million AAV).