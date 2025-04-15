Rangers score 4 straight to rally past Panthers, who finish 3rd in Atlantic

Verhaeghe put Florida back ahead 2-1 at 4:32 of the second period. He went to the front of the net when Gustav Forsling’s point shot bounced off Quick’s pad and ricocheted off his shin guards and in.

Reinhart’s second goal of the game extended it to 3-1 at 13:54, skating into the slot and scoring off a backhand pass from Aleksander Barkov from behind the net.

Parssinen cut it to 3-2 at 15:55 by deflecting K’Andre Miller’s shot. J.T. Miller then tied it 3-3 at 17:33 off a 2-on-1, scoring on a pass through the crease from Mika Zibanejad.

“Just a couple of mistakes,” Reinhart said. “The first half, our game gap was great. Then we came off of it, and they put it in the back of our net."

Trocheck, playing in his 800th NHL game, gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead on the penalty kill early in the third by connecting on a backhanded feed from J.T. Miller.

“We were in good shape at 3-1, then made a couple of mistakes,’’ Maurice said. “The short-handed goal is kind of a dagger for you. Not much of an offensive push."

Jonny Brodzinski retrieved a rebound that alluded Bobrovsky and knocked it in at 16:31 for the 5-3 final.

The Rangers conclude their regular season Thursday at home against the Lightning.

“We’re still trying to win even though we’re out of the playoffs,’’ Parssinen said. “You always want to win. We have to be proud and play for our fans even though we’re not making the playoffs.’’

NOTES: Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson had two shots on goal in 15:24 of ice time in his NHL debut. A second-round pick (No. 49) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson had spent much of the previous four seasons playing for Hartford of the American Hockey League. “I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous, but the guys were super-welcoming,” Robertson. “They made it a lot of fun.” … Trocheck played his first 420 career games with the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round (No. 64) in the 2011 NHL Draft. … Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov also returned for the Panthers after missing the previous 14 games with an upper-body injury. He had two shots on goal in 19:36 of ice time.