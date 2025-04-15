Red Wings score 4 in 3rd, rally past Stars

Raymond and Seider each had a goal and two assists in the third when the Red Wings outscored Dallas 4-1. Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Detroit (38-35-7), which has won four of its past six.

The Stars (50-25-6) have lost six straight (0-4-2) but are locked into second place in the Central Division and will play the third-place Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves.

Albert Johansson gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:27, taking a pass from Dylan Larkin and beating Oettinger on the glove side from the high slot.

Jamie Benn appeared to make it 1-1 at 7:15, deking Talbot and slipping the puck across the line for what would have been his 400th NHL goal. However, the goal was changed to Lian Bichsel, who touched it before it crossed the line.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead at 13:52 when Patrick Kane, playing in his 1,300th NHL game, set up Alex DeBrincat for his 37th goal.

Evgenii Dadonov made it 2-2 at 9:00 of the second period, tipping Roope Hintz’s shot past Talbot for his 20th goal.

Colin Blackwell scored a short-handed goal at 11:25 to put Dallas ahead 3-2.

Jonathan Berggren tied the game at 3-3 at 1:15 of the third period, putting Raymond’s cross-ice pass over Oettinger’s shoulder, and Seider gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 4:19.

Raymond picked up his third point of the period at 9:49, intercepting a Dallas pass in the neutral zone and beating Oettinger to make it 5-3.

Wyatt Johnston cut the margin to 5-4 at 12:56, scoring his 33rd goal of the season, but Vladimir Tarasenko scored an empty-net goal at 18:04.