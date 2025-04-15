State Your Case: Wild, Blues or Flames for wild cards in Western Conference

Wild and Blues

I want, so badly, to include the Flames here. They’ve done so much more this season than anyone expected, including the current run to even make this a possibility. But they have a tough hill the next two games, even if the Golden Knights and Kings end up resting players before the playoffs. They’re in a position where they need help and despite the struggles of late from the Wild and Blues, I don’t think they’re going to get it. I think Minnesota and St. Louis each wins its final game of the regular season, which would leave Calgary out, by virtue of the first tiebreaker (regulation wins). It would be a heartbreaking scenario for a team and a goalie (Dustin Wolf) who have done so much this season. I can’t help but hope the Flames end up squeaking into the playoffs, but I just don’t see it. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

The odds are with the Wild and the Blues. Minnesota has 95 points with one game to go -- at home against the Anaheim Ducks, who aren’t in a playoff spot. St. Louis has 94 points with one game to go -- at home against the Utah Hockey Club, which isn’t in a playoff spot either. The Flames have 92 points. Yes, they have two games remaining. But the first is at home against the Golden Knights, who have clinched the Pacific Division, and the second is on the road against the Kings, who are second in the Pacific. You never know how teams will perform this time of year when they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs or their spot is locked up, but the schedule does not seem to favor the Flames. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

The Flames and rookie goalie Dustin Wolf have been quite the story this season and they continue to push for the playoff lives, but it would be very difficult for me to have them ahead of either the Wild or Blues when all is said and done. The return of center Joel Eriksson Ek and left wing Kirill Kaprizov earlier this month gave Minnesota an added adrenaline boost. Additionally, the Wild have 10 players with 10 or more goals, proving it has the quality depth required. With St. Louis, it's very difficult for me to bet against Jordan Binnington when the odds are against him, particularly when goaltending is the great equalizer. The Blues have eight players with 15 or more goals, and a coach (Jim Montgomery) who has gotten the most out of this team. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Let’s be realistic here. The Wild need one point to clinch with one game left. It’s against the Ducks at home on Tuesday. They’re 2-0-0 against Anaheim this season. Kaprizov has six points (three goals, three assists) in those games; Filip Gustavsson has allowed three goals on 62 shots for a .952 save percentage. The Ducks have lost their past two. The Wild have won their past two home games and three of four. They should get this done. The Blues need to win against Utah to clinch. It’s at home, where they’ve won 12 straight games and have points in 14 in a row (13-0-1). They played their way back into this situation. They’re not going to let it go for naught. The Blues at home to win one game to clinch a playoff berth; yeah, I’ll take them. Calgary has two games left against Vegas on Tuesday and Los Angeles on Thursday. The Flames are 0-2-1 against the Golden Knights this season. They’re going to fall just short. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

The Flames have been counted so often this season and keep proving people wrong, so I will not make the mistake of going against them with two games remaining. Calgary needs some help, but I believe it will get it with Utah winning at St. Louis. That would open the door for the Flames to swoop in and earn a playoff berth, which seemed so improbable. With everything to play for, I believe Calgary will win against Vegas on Tuesday and at Los Angeles on Thursday. The Blues may have emptied the gas tank getting back into the playoff race, and I’m not sure if they have anything left. The Wild came up with a huge comeback overtime win Saturday and just a point against the Ducks clinches, which I think they can pick up. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer