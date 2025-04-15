State Your Case: Wild, Blues or Flames for wild cards in Western Conference

NHL.com writers debate which teams are most likely to clinch playoff berths

SYC West Wild Cards Kaprizov Kadri Thomas split

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images / Ethan Cairns/Getty Images / Elsa/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The race for the two wild cards in the Western Conference is coming down to the final three days of the regular season.

Entering Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild are the first wild card with 95 points, the St. Louis Blues are the second with 94, and the Calgary Flames are on the outside looking in with 92 points.

As for the first tiebreaker, which is regulation wins, the Wild have 33, the Blues have 31 and the Flames 30.

All three teams are in action Tuesday, with the Blues (43-30-8) hosting the Utah Hockey Club (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16), the Wild (44-30-7) hosting the Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13) and the Flames (39-27-14) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS).

Tuesday will be the end of the regular season for the Wild and Blues; the Flames visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

So, which two of these three teams will be in the postseason when the dust settles? We asked that question to nine NHL.com writers to see how they think it will play out.

Wild and Blues

I want, so badly, to include the Flames here. They’ve done so much more this season than anyone expected, including the current run to even make this a possibility. But they have a tough hill the next two games, even if the Golden Knights and Kings end up resting players before the playoffs. They’re in a position where they need help and despite the struggles of late from the Wild and Blues, I don’t think they’re going to get it. I think Minnesota and St. Louis each wins its final game of the regular season, which would leave Calgary out, by virtue of the first tiebreaker (regulation wins). It would be a heartbreaking scenario for a team and a goalie (Dustin Wolf) who have done so much this season. I can’t help but hope the Flames end up squeaking into the playoffs, but I just don’t see it. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

The odds are with the Wild and the Blues. Minnesota has 95 points with one game to go -- at home against the Anaheim Ducks, who aren’t in a playoff spot. St. Louis has 94 points with one game to go -- at home against the Utah Hockey Club, which isn’t in a playoff spot either. The Flames have 92 points. Yes, they have two games remaining. But the first is at home against the Golden Knights, who have clinched the Pacific Division, and the second is on the road against the Kings, who are second in the Pacific. You never know how teams will perform this time of year when they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs or their spot is locked up, but the schedule does not seem to favor the Flames. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

The Flames and rookie goalie Dustin Wolf have been quite the story this season and they continue to push for the playoff lives, but it would be very difficult for me to have them ahead of either the Wild or Blues when all is said and done. The return of center Joel Eriksson Ek and left wing Kirill Kaprizov earlier this month gave Minnesota an added adrenaline boost. Additionally, the Wild have 10 players with 10 or more goals, proving it has the quality depth required. With St. Louis, it's very difficult for me to bet against Jordan Binnington when the odds are against him, particularly when goaltending is the great equalizer. The Blues have eight players with 15 or more goals, and a coach (Jim Montgomery) who has gotten the most out of this team. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Let’s be realistic here. The Wild need one point to clinch with one game left. It’s against the Ducks at home on Tuesday. They’re 2-0-0 against Anaheim this season. Kaprizov has six points (three goals, three assists) in those games; Filip Gustavsson has allowed three goals on 62 shots for a .952 save percentage. The Ducks have lost their past two. The Wild have won their past two home games and three of four. They should get this done. The Blues need to win against Utah to clinch. It’s at home, where they’ve won 12 straight games and have points in 14 in a row (13-0-1). They played their way back into this situation. They’re not going to let it go for naught. The Blues at home to win one game to clinch a playoff berth; yeah, I’ll take them. Calgary has two games left against Vegas on Tuesday and Los Angeles on Thursday. The Flames are 0-2-1 against the Golden Knights this season. They’re going to fall just short. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

The Flames have been counted so often this season and keep proving people wrong, so I will not make the mistake of going against them with two games remaining. Calgary needs some help, but I believe it will get it with Utah winning at St. Louis. That would open the door for the Flames to swoop in and earn a playoff berth, which seemed so improbable. With everything to play for, I believe Calgary will win against Vegas on Tuesday and at Los Angeles on Thursday. The Blues may have emptied the gas tank getting back into the playoff race, and I’m not sure if they have anything left. The Wild came up with a huge comeback overtime win Saturday and just a point against the Ducks clinches, which I think they can pick up. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

SJS@MIN: Kaprizov fires home the OT winner in his return from injury

Wild and Flames

I’ve gone back and forth on this in my head for at least 24 hours now, but I think the Wild and Flames make it. I just wonder if the Blues are feeling a bit gassed after their 12-game winning streak that got them back in the hunt. I think Minnesota got a jolt at the right time with Kaprizov returning and will be extra motivated to defeat Anaheim. As for the Flames, sure, it won’t be easy to win their final two games against the Golden Knights and Kings, but their opponents have clinched and could be resting some players to gear up for the playoffs. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

The Wild have earned their place as the first wild card, winning a must-have game in overtime at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday to control their own fate. It pays off Tuesday as they have the cushion needed to survive and advance. The Flames? Who can stop them at this point? They get a result each time it’s needed, having emerged victorious in their past two games and have taken points in 12 of their past 14 (9-2-3). Who doesn’t want to see Wolf in the postseason? He should be the goalie getting votes for the Hart Trophy. What a Cinderella story! -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

PIT@STL: Thomas lights the lamp with PPG to win it in overtime

Blues and Flames

The Blues made a late push for the postseason, winning 12 in a row, but since then they have lost three straight (0-2-1). They seem to be struggling to the finish line, but I think they have come too far to drop out now. If they win in regulation Tuesday, they’re in. The Flames have won their past two games and are playing with house money. No one expected them to be in the race this late. To get in, they need to win their final two games and need a regulation loss from one of the teams they are chasing. I think it happens. The Wild are 4-4-2 in their past 10, struggling to the finish line. There is a ton of pressure on Minnesota to reach the postseason; the Wild have been in a playoff spot pretty much all season and to fall out on the final day would be heartbreaking. The pressure must be immense. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

First off, if the Blues defeat Utah on Tuesday, they qualify. In essence, it’s a win-and-you’re-in scenario for St. Louis. On such a stage, where it comes down to one game, is there anyone you’d rather have in goal than Binnington? Do you remember Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when he helped the Blues defeat the host Boston Bruins? Or the 4 Nations Face-Off in February when his cache of spectacular saves in overtime set the stage for Canada’s dramatic 3-2 win against the United States to win the best-on-best tournament? This guy has proven to be one of the best big-game competitors of the past decade. No reason he won’t do it again. As for the Flames, it’s as much about not trusting the Wild as it is confidence in Calgary. Minnesota has staggered toward the finish line here, having gone 10-11-3 in their past 24 games, and should have their hands full in their finale. The Flames do have two tough games remaining, home to the Golden Knights and away against the Kings, but those teams each might be entrenched in their playoff seeding and potentially won’t have anything to play for. Let’s see how many regulars each of those teams opt to rest. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

SEA@CGY: Kadri tucks in a beautiful overtime winner on the breakaway

Latest News

Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Final week of regular season for playoff teams stands out from rest of schedule

State Your Case: Panthers, Lightning heading into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Trophy Tracker: Carbery of Capitals choice to win Adams as coach of year

Red Wings score 4 in 3rd, rally past Stars

Canadiens lose to Blackhawks in shootout, fail to clinch playoff berth

Rangers score 4 straight to rally past Panthers, who finish 3rd in Atlantic

Foegele ready for unique playoff experience with Kings against Oilers in Western 1st Round

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk practices with Senators, expected ready for start of playoffs

Demidov gets standing ovation after 1st NHL point

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Ovechkin praises teammates on ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Cotter of Devils suspended 2 games for illegal check to head