Numbers To Remember From The Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL's 2025-26 season is officially in the books, and the Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup champions. Their final four wins did not come easily, though, as the Vegas Golden Knights gave them trouble early in the series before Carolina rattled off three straight wins to close it out. Four one-goal games, three overtime periods, 42 total goals (the eighth-most all time for a single Stanley Cup Final), and a 37-year-old Conn Smythe Trophy winner produced some iconic moments and hard-to-believe stats.

The series featured five rather incredible games before the Canes laid the hammer down in Game 6, dominating start to finish and winning 3-0 to clinch their second Stanley Cup. The Canes, the Golden Knights, and the matchup itself all rewrote the history books in different areas, starting just 25 seconds into Game 1.