Canes Continue Their Statistical Dominance in Eastern Conference Final

For the first time in the series, their significant shot advantage bore fruit in regulation

5.28.26 Ghost

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Charlie Morris
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes’ shot suppression dominance through four games of the Eastern Conference Final is – quite literally – historic.

The Canes fired 44 shots on goal in their 4-0 win in Game 4 over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, more shots than they have allowed in the past three games combined. Since falling 6-2 in Game 1 in Raleigh, Carolina has taken all three contests since from the Habs, while allowing just 43 total shots on goal. No team in NHL playoff history has recorded fewer shots on goal in a three-game span.

“I think we’re working hard, and our guys are in sync,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said to reporters after the victory. “It doesn’t always work out, but I like the way we went about our business tonight.” 

Sebastian Aho, captain Jordan Staal, and Logan Stankoven all scored within a 2:47 span in the first period to give the Canes an early 3-0 lead, which they maintained until Andrei Svechnikov’s late empty-net goal. Carolina nursed their lead brilliantly, taking only two minor penalties to Montreal’s six and outshooting their opposition 19-3 in the third period. Across a two-period span, Montreal went over 18 minutes without an official shot, completely disallowing them to get the crowd involved and attempt to forge a comeback. Conversely, the Hurricanes’ 19 shots on goal in the third are more than the Canadiens have recorded in any individual game since Game 1.

At the other end of the ice, Frederik Andersen made 18 saves to secure his third shutout of the postseason, which leads the NHL. He also increased his save percentage to .928 while dropping his goals against average to 1.44, which leads all goalies in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. He now has five blank slates in the postseason since joining the Hurricanes in 2021, passing Cam Ward for the most in franchise history with his latest.

“Freddie’s game always looks easy,” Brind’Amour said postgame. “He’s a very calming goalie. Obviously, he played well, because he’s got nothing behind him.”

Although not tested much – which is becoming a trend – Andersen had to make several key saves, including a blocker stop on Josh Anderson in the second period. The Dane pushed from left to right and denied the bid from point-blank range on perhaps his team's best chance of the evening. Of note, Anderson is the only Canadiens’ forward with a goal since the first bout of the series.

Shayne Gostisbehere assisted on Aho’s icebreaking goal and Stankoven’s tally just under three minutes later for his second multi-assist performance of the 2026 playoffs. His second assist came off a sliding blocked shot, which sprung an odd-man rush the other direction. 

“For me, it was my time. I didn’t have a choice,” Gostisbehere said to the media about his sacrifice. “Fortunately, it went positively the other way.” 

The block led to the eighth goal of the postseason for Stankoven, who leads Carolina. Prior to Game 4, the second-year Hurricane had scored only once in his previous six outings on just 12 shots on goal. But on Wednesday, he led all players with seven shots in Game 4 and was rewarded with his first of the series. 

Through 12 playoff games, the Hurricanes sit at 11-1 and 6-0 on the road. They are only the third team ever to win 11 of their first 12 postseason contests, and the seventh in NHL history to win their first six on the road. They return to Raleigh with the chance to do something they've not done in 20 years - punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 5 is set for 8:00 PM at Lenovo Center on Friday. The Prince of Wales Trophy will be in the building – only this time, unlike last year, it is the Canes who will have a chance to win it on home ice.

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