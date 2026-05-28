Canes Continue Their Statistical Dominance in Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes’ shot suppression dominance through four games of the Eastern Conference Final is – quite literally – historic.

The Canes fired 44 shots on goal in their 4-0 win in Game 4 over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, more shots than they have allowed in the past three games combined. Since falling 6-2 in Game 1 in Raleigh, Carolina has taken all three contests since from the Habs, while allowing just 43 total shots on goal. No team in NHL playoff history has recorded fewer shots on goal in a three-game span.

“I think we’re working hard, and our guys are in sync,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said to reporters after the victory. “It doesn’t always work out, but I like the way we went about our business tonight.”

Sebastian Aho, captain Jordan Staal, and Logan Stankoven all scored within a 2:47 span in the first period to give the Canes an early 3-0 lead, which they maintained until Andrei Svechnikov’s late empty-net goal. Carolina nursed their lead brilliantly, taking only two minor penalties to Montreal’s six and outshooting their opposition 19-3 in the third period. Across a two-period span, Montreal went over 18 minutes without an official shot, completely disallowing them to get the crowd involved and attempt to forge a comeback. Conversely, the Hurricanes’ 19 shots on goal in the third are more than the Canadiens have recorded in any individual game since Game 1.