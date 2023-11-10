News Feed

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators 07.11.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

Get caught up on what was said ahead of tonight's game between the Flames and Leafs

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Weegar on reaching 400 games played tonight:

"Every player, when you look back on every milestone, it’s one of those things where you’re privileged to play in the NHL and you don’t take it for granted. You look back on the rollercoasters, the ups and downs, the great times, the bad times. It’s been a fun journey, it’s another milestone and hopefully I’ve got many more of those."

On the mood around the dressing room:

The feel around the room is good, coming off two big wins; we’ve got to carry that into tonight against a tough opponent. First game on the road, you want to start off with a big win. It’s going to be tough, but I think if we carry that confidence over here tonight, I think we’ll be ok.

Blueliner on playing his 400th game tonight

Kadri on starting strong against the Leafs:

"We’re expecting them to come out ready to play, of course, and wanting to win on home ice. For us, it’s important to get a push back, and try to set the tone in the first period."

On returning home to Ontario:

"It’s always fun, it’s a game you’ve got circled on your calendar, coming home. It’s always nice to play in front of some good buddies and some family, and hopefully walk out of here with two points."

"It's ... a game you got circled on your calendar"

Sharangovich on the success with his linemates Kadri and Zary:

"I think it’s just good communication with us three; Naz is a really good player, older guy, he’s helping us, recommending plays. Zary’s a really fast, skilled player; we just (need to) keep going, and play the same way."

On keeping on task to start the road trip:

"We need to focus on all the small details, winning battles, good sticks. When you focus on this stuff, and do it (well), your game will be going up."

"It's good communication with us three"

Huska on beginning the road trip in Toronto:

"It’s another game, for sure, but it does feel different when you see the amount of people that are around here, which makes it a pretty cool experience for a lot of guys. The other thing is, your guys that are from this area, this is always a nice night for them to come back."

On Kadri's recent play:

"I think Naz has been kind of re-energized a little bit; he’s playing with a couple younger players, there’s some guys with (a) skill set on his line. I feel like he’s taking on a bit of a mentorship-type role and I think he’s really embraced it. His level has been raised over the last number of games and I think he’s enjoying playing with Sharan and Zars."

On whether Dustin Wolf will see action on the trip:

"We’re not afraid to start him; he’s done some great things in the American League over the last number of years, and he came in for exhibition this season and did the same thing. We’re in a situation that we’re back-to-back, and we’ll see how things go for tomorrow."

"We wanna be good in our own zone

Game Day - 10.11.23