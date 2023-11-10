Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

Weegar on reaching 400 games played tonight:

"Every player, when you look back on every milestone, it’s one of those things where you’re privileged to play in the NHL and you don’t take it for granted. You look back on the rollercoasters, the ups and downs, the great times, the bad times. It’s been a fun journey, it’s another milestone and hopefully I’ve got many more of those."

On the mood around the dressing room:

The feel around the room is good, coming off two big wins; we’ve got to carry that into tonight against a tough opponent. First game on the road, you want to start off with a big win. It’s going to be tough, but I think if we carry that confidence over here tonight, I think we’ll be ok.