Say What - 'Be The Hungrier Team'

The chatter ahead of Monday's contest between the Flames and Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on tonight's matchup with the Kraken:

"We played good in their building against them, so we’ve got to bring that here at home. It’s going to be a tough matchup, playoff matchup; they’re close, they need some points too, we’ve just got to be the hungrier team."

On Yegor Sharangovich feeling more comfortable at centre:

"He’s been good, really responsible. Obviously, he needed some time, he hasn’t played centre in a while. I thought he put a lot of work into it and he’s been really good, winning face-offs, responsible defensively. When you’re responsible defensively, it’s going to come to you offensively."

"We’ve just got to be the hungrier team"

Oliver Kylington on being paired with his friend Rasmus Andersson:

"Just makes it way easier, I would say. We know our games, and we know each other well off the ice as well. It’s just fun and I think we complement each other well out there, it’s good that we’ll get more games to show that."

On the upcoming matchup with Seattle:

"I feel every game is big, I maybe say that too much, but yeah, this is a head-to-head game. We approach every game as a must-win game, so we’re going to do that tonight as well, and we’re looking forward to it."

"I think we complement each other well"

Ryan Huska on Zary's status and Kuzmenko's move to the Kadri line:

"Connor, we thought, was going to be alright, but sometimes the next day they don’t respond quite as well, so he won’t be in the lineup for us tonight but it is a short-term thing. With Kuzy, it’s the pace of play, and you almost feel like Connor and Kuz are similar-type players, but different. It’s the pace of play that he has to play with, he has to be around the puck, so he has impact and he’s able to use the skill set that he has the right way."

On Brayden Pachal's performances since joining the Flames:

"I think he’s been excellent, he’s a good Western Canadian boy, and you almost know what you’re going to get from one of those players. The one thing we do like about the way he approaches the game is he’s physical, he knows who he is. He just doesn’t rub guys out, if he’s got an opportunity to hit someone, they’re going to know he’s coming, and I think that’s added something to our back end that we didn’t have a lot of before."

"He has to be around the puck"

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames Recall Matt Coronato

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

News Feed

'I Don't Take That For Granted'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames Recall Matt Coronato

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

'Always In The Game'

FlamesTV Podcast - Sharangovich Plays The Hero

Kip, Kip, Hooray!

Say What - 'Felt Great Winning'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

'Everyone Wanted To Be Like Sid'

Say What - 'Looking Forward To The Challenge'

Legendary Tales

5 Things - The Kiprusoff Edition

'Pulling In The Same Direction'

The Farm Report - 01.03.24 

Say What - 'It'll Be A Special Night'

Practice Notebook - 01.03.24

'A Pleasure To Watch'