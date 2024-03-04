Say What - 'Be The Hungrier Team'

Ryan Huska on Zary's status and Kuzmenko's move to the Kadri line:

"Connor, we thought, was going to be alright, but sometimes the next day they don’t respond quite as well, so he won’t be in the lineup for us tonight but it is a short-term thing. With Kuzy, it’s the pace of play, and you almost feel like Connor and Kuz are similar-type players, but different. It’s the pace of play that he has to play with, he has to be around the puck, so he has impact and he’s able to use the skill set that he has the right way."

On Brayden Pachal's performances since joining the Flames:

"I think he’s been excellent, he’s a good Western Canadian boy, and you almost know what you’re going to get from one of those players. The one thing we do like about the way he approaches the game is he’s physical, he knows who he is. He just doesn’t rub guys out, if he’s got an opportunity to hit someone, they’re going to know he’s coming, and I think that’s added something to our back end that we didn’t have a lot of before."