Say What - 'Be The Hungrier Team'

Jonathan Huberdeau on tonight's matchup with the Kraken:
"We played good in their building against them, so we’ve got to bring that here at home. It’s going to be a tough matchup, playoff matchup; they’re close, they need some points too, we’ve just got to be the hungrier team."
On Yegor Sharangovich feeling more comfortable at centre:
"He’s been good, really responsible. Obviously, he needed some time, he hasn’t played centre in a while. I thought he put a lot of work into it and he’s been really good, winning face-offs, responsible defensively. When you’re responsible defensively, it’s going to come to you offensively."