5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. Five Alive

They left it late Saturday night against the Penguins but in the end, the Flames’ 4-3 triumph was good to the last drop.

Calgary goes after win number six on the spin Monday when they host Seattle at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

Saturday’s triumph was the ninth of the season for the Flames that involved a third-period comeback, with Yegor Sharangovich playing hero with a last-minute laser beam that capped off a wild comeback on Miikka Kiprusoff night.

The resiliency - and ‘no-quit’ attitude - has become second nature to this year’s group

“You’re not going to lead every game, that’s just the way it is,” defenceman Rasmus Andersson said Sunday. “Sometimes you’ve got to come from behind and we’ve done a good job of that this year.”

As emotive, and emotional as Saturday’s win was, the team is bent on continuing the ‘one game at a time’ mentality that’s spurred them on to a 9-3-0 record over the past dozen games.

“We obviously have a big belief in our group,” Andersson said, “When we play the right way and we kind of work opponents down, we just stick with it, and that was the perfect example last night.

“We just stuck with it, and ended up getting a big win.”

In Pittsburgh, the locals saw (and bested) a squad in a similar situation, needing points to chase after a post-season berth.

The same can be said about tonight’s opponent, with Seattle sitting just two points behind Calgary in a bloated Western Conference mid-section.

The Predators and Kings are the hunted, the Flames, Kraken and others are the hunters, with Calgary beginning play Monday seven points back of one of those two coveted wild-card berths.

The belief is there, and Andersson and his fellow veterans have helped lead the way over the Flames’ current run of success.

They’ll be relied upon to lead by example once again tonight.

“When we play to our structure and we have the work ethic, we’re a really good team and a hard team to beat,” Andersson noted. “The tricky part is to stick with it; five good games of beating really good teams, we’ve got the confidence going.

“Another big game (Monday).