Wranglers Year-End Notebook - 13.05.24

Off-Season Plan

Many of the Wranglers players are looking forward to being in even better shape heading into camp next year and are also excited about the prospect of trying to make the Flames from the jump.

For Jakob Pelletier, he wants to put on some size and get back to his game after an injury-plagued season.

“Last year, I came into camp and felt great,” he said. “I worked on my shot a lot, worked in the gym and felt confident in myself and then had my injury. I came back and felt great until the second injury – and the second injury hurt me more mentally than physically. For me, when I’m not playing hockey, I’m not the same person. I’m more negative and usually I’m more positive.

“I don’t think I was the same Jakob Pelletier from last year or the year before,” he continued. “It’s on me to come back in September and be more strong, more ready to play a full season.”

Cole Schwindt had an outstanding playoff, leading the Wranglers in goals with four. He’s seen teammates like Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil make the full time jump to the NHL this season and hopes to be added to that list for the Flames come the fall.

“For all players in the AHL, you’re just trying to make the jump” he explained. “Trying to find your way into a situation where you can prove what kind of player you are. It’s great for both of them. They’re obviously two unbelievable hockey players. It’s encouraging, for sure, and just for me, I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can to get myself in that position.”