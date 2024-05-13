CSEC Announces Senior Executive Leadership Changes

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation today announced changes to their senior executive leadership with the naming of Robert Hayes as CSEC’s new President and CEO and Lorenzo DeCicco as CSEC’s new Chief Operating Officer.

Hayes, originally from Halifax, NS, enjoyed a 35+ year career in banking, working throughout Canada and the US, the past 21 years in Calgary. He joins CSEC from his most recent position as Managing Director, Enterprise Strategic Client Group, Royal Bank of Canada. Very active with community involvement, he is past Vice Chair and current Audit Committee Chair, Calgary Economic Development as well as sitting on boards for the Calgary Film Centre, Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre, and Wood’s Homes Society.

DeCicco was a Founding Member and former President of Cavalry FC before assuming his current role as Chief Commercial Officer with MET Brand Agency and METROPOLITAN Fine Printers, in Vancouver, BC. During his time in Calgary, he was a Board Member with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Calgary Foothills Soccer Club, and the TELUS Community Board. While with TELUS, DeCicco also held the title of Senior Executive Vice President.

Outgoing CSEC President and CEO John Bean decided to step down after 14 ½ years with the organization. Bean made CSEC Ownership aware of his decision last year and has worked through a process to fill the roles of President and CEO along with the new Chief Operating Officer position.

Both Hayes and DeCicco will begin their new roles with CSEC on June 3, 2024.

As part of the transition, John Bean will stay on in a senior advisory role with respect to the design and construction of the new Event Centre.