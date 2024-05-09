'The Goal Is To Win Gold'

Probably not so much, that first part of the trip.

Mangiapane, a late addition to Team Canada's squad, was trapped in his hotel room having to follow quarantine protocols and remain symptom-free before he was allowed to emerge.

It was a "three or four day" stint of nothing but the same four walls.

Not an ideal way to start a European vacation.

"It felt long," Mangiapane recalled.

"I just had to stay in the room and they'd come by with a little tray of food you'd have to eat. Definitely an adjustment period that time there. Going outside, you were just happy to get out and smell some fresh air and see some people at that time."

Canada was happy to have him, too.

The Canadian side slumped out of the gate in the tournament, dropping contests to Latvia, Team USA, and Germany, nearly failing to qualify for the quarterfinals in the process.

Cue Mangiapane, who shot out of a cannon and quickly turned their tides.

"He was a beast out there," said Andre Tourigny, an assistant coach for Canada then, head coach now, and the bench boss of the currently unnamed Utah franchise relocating from Arizona.

"His energy, his passion... he was everywhere on the ice. The most important thing was he had composure. I think if you look at that tournament, he made big plays at key moments. The other thing I remember about 'Mange' is the way he carried himself on and off the ice. He brought a lot of confidence to our team. You can see he's not a guy who is afraid of the challenge, not a guy who let the stress get to him.

"He had pushback and he played really, really hard and he made big plays at key moments."