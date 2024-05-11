Playoff Run Ends

Wranglers' season comes to a close with a 3-0 loss in Game 4 to the Firebirds

20240510_Wranglers_Firebirds
By Riley Pollock
@RileyPollock21 CalgaryFlames.com

The Wranglers season came to an end on Friday night in Palm Springs with a 3-0 loss in Game 4 to the Firebirds.

Coachella Valley wins the series 3-1.

The Wranglers put up 31cshots but were unable to solve the Firebirds goaltender Chris Driedger.

53711747972_1b3ffdae07_o
53712999728_7e7cf2f0f7_o
53711826172_0bb350ed52_o
53712948528_3408a26374_o
53711875817_7fcf5bbbc1_o
+16 53712734371_e4247dd325_o
53713070289_7c37e938a5_o
53713216405_318df273f5_o
53711826197_ac07b694c8_o
53712948473_2386befb2b_o
53711875802_94c1ed936d_o
53713121924_5595127c9b_o
53713070319_6e87af4b05_o
53713216345_98b8ff446c_o
53712855151_ab139f9f61_o
53713284870_aecdb557aa_o
53713068983_5a15785f47_o
53713284890_30fe1b61c0_o
53713190904_f408e259be_o
53711944417_33f8fe5133_o
53713190909_0da4fa996b_o
53712855141_c4f6e7f778_o

Photo Gallery: Wranglers @ Firebirds - Game 4

Go inside the glass get a close-up look at the action in Palm Desert. Photos by Mike Zitek/Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Firebirds got a powerplay only 1:10 into the first period. Despite heavy pressure from homeside, the Wranglers were able to kill it off.

However, the Firebirds kept up the pressure and opened the scoring with a point shot from Cale Fleury at 6:40.

The Wranglers got their first crack on the powerplay shortly after the midway mark of the period, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Coachella Valley extended their lead to 2-0 with a breakaway goal from Shane Wright late in the first.

That would be the score heading into the second.

It was a tight-checking second period, with neither team finding twine. The Firebirds got a powerplay late in the frame on a goaltender interference call that carrier over into the third, so the Wranglers began their biggest period of the season in need of a crucial penalty kill.

Dustin Wolf made a huge cross-crease save to keep the game 2-0 early in the period, but Coachella Valley continued to apply the pressure and extended their lead to three - courtesy of Devin Shore - with 7:13 gone in the period.

With their season on the line, the Wranglers pulled Wolf for an extra attacker with over five minutes remaining to try and claw from the three deficit.

Coachella took a delay-of-game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass with 1:27 remaining to make it a 6-on-4, but the Wranglers were unable to solve Driedger, as the Firebirds advance to face the Ontario Reign in the Pacific Division Final.

20240510_ThankYou

They Said It:

The Wranglers captain on a season-ending loss in CV

"Great group of guys ... It was an enjoyable year"

Scoring

Team
1
2
3
T
CGY
0
0
0
0
CV
2
0
1
3

Shots On Goal

Team
1
2
3
T
CGY
11
5
15
31
CV
14
12
6
32
20240510_Shots

Skater Stats

#
Skater
Pos
G
A
PIM
Shots
+/-
4
D
0
0
0
3
-1
7
LW
0
0
0
0
-1
8
D
0
0
0
1
-1
10
C
0
0
0
1
-1
11
C
0
0
2
1
0
13
D
0
0
0
2
-1
15
D
0
0
0
1
-1
18
C
0
0
2
1
-1
19
C
0
0
0
0
0
23
C
0
0
0
0
-1
37
D
0
0
0
1
-1
39
F
0
0
0
6
-1
42
LW
0
0
0
0
-1
43
RW
0
0
2
3
-1
44
LW
0
0
0
6
-1
45
C
0
0
0
3
-1
48
D
0
0
0
1
-1
49
LW
0
0
0
1
0

News Feed

World Championship Recap - 10.05.24

Preview: Wranglers @ Firebirds - Game 4

'The Goal Is To Win Gold'

Wranglers Trail Series

Preview: Wranglers @ Firebirds - Game 3

Flames To Pick 9th

'Can You Imagine?'

2024 Draft Lottery Information Guide

Axel Hurtig Signs With Hitmen

What Are The Odds?!

Wranglers Fall In OT

Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 2

Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!

Game Won

Taking On The World

'Be Our Seventh Player'

'It Would Mean Everything'

Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 1