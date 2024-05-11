Playoff Run Ends

The Firebirds got a powerplay only 1:10 into the first period. Despite heavy pressure from homeside, the Wranglers were able to kill it off.

However, the Firebirds kept up the pressure and opened the scoring with a point shot from Cale Fleury at 6:40.

The Wranglers got their first crack on the powerplay shortly after the midway mark of the period, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Coachella Valley extended their lead to 2-0 with a breakaway goal from Shane Wright late in the first.

That would be the score heading into the second.

It was a tight-checking second period, with neither team finding twine. The Firebirds got a powerplay late in the frame on a goaltender interference call that carrier over into the third, so the Wranglers began their biggest period of the season in need of a crucial penalty kill.

Dustin Wolf made a huge cross-crease save to keep the game 2-0 early in the period, but Coachella Valley continued to apply the pressure and extended their lead to three - courtesy of Devin Shore - with 7:13 gone in the period.

With their season on the line, the Wranglers pulled Wolf for an extra attacker with over five minutes remaining to try and claw from the three deficit.

Coachella took a delay-of-game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass with 1:27 remaining to make it a 6-on-4, but the Wranglers were unable to solve Driedger, as the Firebirds advance to face the Ontario Reign in the Pacific Division Final.