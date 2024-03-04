Flames Recall Matt Coronato

Zary day-to-day with upper-body injury

By Calgary Flames Staff
By Calgary Flames Staff

The Flames announced today they have recalled forward Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Flames announced forward Connor Zary is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Since his last game with the Flames on Jan. 27, Coronato has skated in 13 games with the Wranglers, scoring three goals and adding 10 helpers for 13 points. The Huntington, NY native ranks second in scoring among rookies in the AHL this season with 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points in 40 games played. The 21-year-old is the Wranglers leading scorer and registered an assist in their 3-1 win over Colorado last night.

Coronato has played 15 games this season with the Flames, recording one goal and two assists.

BORN: Huntington, NY DATE: Nov. 14, 2002

HEIGHT: 5’10” WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: First round (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft

