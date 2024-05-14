Andrew Mangiapane had one assist and five shots on goal as Canada survived a wild Austrian rally Tuesday at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague.
World Championship Recap - 14.05.24
Mangiapane notches assist in wild Canadian win Tuesday
Canada 7, Austria 6 (OT)
At first glance, the Canadians looked to be in cruise control Tuesday.
And Mangiapane left his prints on a busy first period, as Canada took a 3-1 lead into the interval.
The Flames winger earned a primary assist on the Canadians’ opening goal, as he zipped a puck from the right circle across to a waiting Dylan Cozens, who deposited his second goal of the tournament 6:34 into the game.
Canada’s Kaiden Guhle and Austria’s Benjamin Nissner exchanged markers less than a minute apart midway through the frame, but Mangiapane earned a plus at 13:29 when teammate Bowen Byram’s point shot sailed into the net off an Austrian’s posterior.
The Canadian attack was just as relentless in period two, as Jared McCann, Connor Bedard and Pierre-Luc Dubois each found the back of the net.
Mangiapane came close to earning a second assist in period two, but his setup to Cozens late in the frame went for naught when the Buffalo Sabres winger cranked a snapshot off the crossbar.
But the third period told a completely different tale than the first two.
Nine Austrian shots.
Five Austrian goals, including a last-gasp equalizer from Marco Rossi in the final minute of regulation time - stunning the Canadian players and faithful alike.
By the time the puck was dropped in overtime, Canadian captain John Tavares had seen enough.
The Maple Leafs forward cruised through the neutral zone, then ripped a snapshot past the blocker hand of Austrian netminder David Madlener to secure the extra point for Canada, and prevent Austria from completing a comeback for the ages.
Mangiapane played 16:15 Tuesday, his 22 shifts were the most of any Canadian forward.
Canada outshot Austria 49-21, and finish the day tied with Switzerland atop Group A with eight points.
Mangiapane and Team Canada are next in action Thursday afternoon when they take on Norway at 12:20 p.m. MT.
Martin Pospisil and his Slovakia side are on the ice Wednesday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. MT against Poland.