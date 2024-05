Calgary scored first in Game 3 and managed to tie the game up at two, three and four before the Firebirds pulled away with two powerplay goals on a double-minor penalty for high sticking in the third period.

Max McCormick and Marian Studenic had two goals apiece to pace the Firebirds to the win.

It was a battle of the powerplays on Wednesday as the Wranglers went four-for-seven with the man advantage while the Firebirds struck twice on their four opportunities.

The Wranglers were just 1-for-14 in the Calder Cup Playoffs heading into Game 3 before the four-goal outburst.

Calgary was down to this same Firebirds team 2-1 last year before forcing a Game 5 with a 1-0 win.

Catch the action tonight on AHL TV with Sandra Prusina and Cass Vilgrain on the call.