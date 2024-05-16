Chief Energy Officer

Mangiapane's identity at the Worlds has earned him a new nickname from his coach

20240516_Mangiapane_Chance
By Aaron Vickers
@AAVickers Special To CalgaryFlames.com

PRAGUE, Czechia - Time for Andrew Mangiapane to update his resume.

He's got a new job title, after all.

"He's our CEO... Chief Energy Officer," declared Andre Tourigny, who doubles as the bench boss in Utah and coach of Canada's entry at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia.

"That's what he is. He brings a lot of energy. He has a lot of leadership in terms of he talks to everybody and he brings a lot of passion, and he plays the right way as well. He was really good for us three years ago and we want him to carry that momentum.

"CEO... a lot of energy there. A lot of energy. He always brings a good mood to the rink. He talks to everybody. A lot of energy."

The position doesn't come with any additional digits on the paycheque.

It does come with an additional character, however.

Mangiapane was named one of three to receive a stitched 'A' on his jersey as alternate captains for Canada at the 2024 Worlds, joining Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues and Damon Severson of the Columbus Blue Jackets on a leadership group fronted by captain John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It's a role Mangiapane takes seriously.

Sort of.

"You chirp a guy here or there or make a joke or something like that and just try to keep the room loose and try to bring everyone together," said Mangiapane, a veteran of the 2021 tournament which saw the 28-year-old net both all-star and MVP nods. "There's a lot of new guys that don't really know anyone, including myself... I didn't know too many guys before this tournament. I think it's important for the group to come together.

"That's what I'm trying to do, keep it loose, make some jokes, and have some fun. When it's game time, get serious and try to lead on the ice and by example.

"I kind of like to lead by example on the ice and in these kinds of tournaments you want to keep everyone kind of loose and close together. I think I'm just trying to bring the energy."

20240516_Mangiapane_Celebration

© Andrea Cardin/IIHF

That nose-to-the-grindstone on-ice approach hasn't gone unnoticed through the tournament's first three games.

The shots fired off the ice haven't gone undetected, either.

"I would say it's his humour and lightheartedness and just the way he kind of brings good vibes into the room," Tavares said. "It's always smiles with him.

"He's a fun guy to be around. He's always cracking a joke, easy to keep things light. He's just a guy who plays with a lot of energy. He has great instincts and a dog-on-a-bone mentality. He's got a knack for making things happen and that touch around the net.

"Nice to play with him.

"He's an easy guy to get along with and have fun with."

20240516_Mangiapane_Shot

© Andrea Cardin/IIHF

If he's on your side, anyway.

Tavares, who has seen plenty of Mangiapane on the other side of the ice over the past half-dozen seasons, figures his fellow Ontarian is a little more miserable when wearing different coloured jerseys.

"Those guys are always difficult to play against," Tavares continued. "They just wear on you shift after shift over 60 minutes, and it's amazing how much they influence the game, affect the play, help create time and space, and obviously puck possession for their teammates."

Surely opposing forces have noted that out of Mangiapane, who's plunky, pesky approach has helped Canada cruise to eight of a possible nine points through three preliminary games in Prague.

He's taken his newfound title seriously.

As much as one can.

"It's a huge honour," Mangiapane said. "I think any time you put on the jersey it's a special feeling, and then they kind of consider me I guess one of the leaders. It's important for me, kind of coming from nowhere probably not thinking I'd ever play in the NHL, Hockey Canada, anything, to now...

"It's cool, right? Obviously I think the crest, the Canadian flag means more and all that, but it's a great feeling that they consider me one of the leaders here and I try to help out some of the younger guys here.

"I know there's a lot of older guys, lot of leaders on our team here.

"But for me to be one of them is a really nice feeling."

