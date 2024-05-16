PRAGUE, Czechia - Time for Andrew Mangiapane to update his resume.

He's got a new job title, after all.

"He's our CEO... Chief Energy Officer," declared Andre Tourigny, who doubles as the bench boss in Utah and coach of Canada's entry at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia.

"That's what he is. He brings a lot of energy. He has a lot of leadership in terms of he talks to everybody and he brings a lot of passion, and he plays the right way as well. He was really good for us three years ago and we want him to carry that momentum.

"CEO... a lot of energy there. A lot of energy. He always brings a good mood to the rink. He talks to everybody. A lot of energy."

The position doesn't come with any additional digits on the paycheque.

It does come with an additional character, however.

Mangiapane was named one of three to receive a stitched 'A' on his jersey as alternate captains for Canada at the 2024 Worlds, joining Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues and Damon Severson of the Columbus Blue Jackets on a leadership group fronted by captain John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It's a role Mangiapane takes seriously.

Sort of.

"You chirp a guy here or there or make a joke or something like that and just try to keep the room loose and try to bring everyone together," said Mangiapane, a veteran of the 2021 tournament which saw the 28-year-old net both all-star and MVP nods. "There's a lot of new guys that don't really know anyone, including myself... I didn't know too many guys before this tournament. I think it's important for the group to come together.

"That's what I'm trying to do, keep it loose, make some jokes, and have some fun. When it's game time, get serious and try to lead on the ice and by example.

"I kind of like to lead by example on the ice and in these kinds of tournaments you want to keep everyone kind of loose and close together. I think I'm just trying to bring the energy."