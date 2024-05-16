'Happy To Represent Calgary'

Mangiapane giving back, inspiring Calgary's youth as one of NHL's King Clancy nominees

By Aaron Vickers
@AAVickers Special To CalgaryFlames.com

PRAGUE, Czechia - Andrew Mangiapane is happy to be recognized.

But that's not the intention.

Mangiapane, a nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, felt it was time to follow in the paths of fellow Flames ambassadors for the betterment of his community.

"It's awesome," Mangiapane said from the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. "It means a lot to me and my fiancé Claudia. We were just trying to give back to Calgary. Calgary has given us so much. You know, guys like (Mark Giordano) and (Mikael Backlund) and all those older guys, they've all kind of were doing their own thing and I thought it was time I try to help out and do my own thing as well.

"It's a great honour. I'm happy to be recognized"

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Each NHL team nominates a player to be considered for the award. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee that features Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award.

The selection committee considers the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community, with the winner receiving $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his club receive a grant from the NHL to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Mangiapane is in the running from Calgary.

“Andrew’s dedication to our community is truly inspiring and he is making a real difference in the lives of young people here in Calgary," Backlund said when the nomination dropped last month.

New program helps underprivileged youth in Calgary

The 28-year-old isn't new to the notion of giving back.

But he felt it was time to front some initiatives of his own.

"When I first kind of got in, the organization was stepping up and telling guys 'let's go to the hospital' and 'let's go to school visits,' do little things that help the community," Mangiapane said. "With that, you really see how your time can really help out the community and help out those kids or whomever you're helping.

"It puts a joy on their face, just giving back in that way. It doesn't take a lot and you're making people feel really good about themselves and you're making yourself feel good, too. It's good on the Flames organization to get the young guys in at a younger age helping out and see how they can help out.

"A bit of that goes a long way."

It has.

With several endeavours.

Mangiapane, with the Italian Centre Shop, created a limited run of unique No. 88 loaves of bread. For each loaf sold, the Italian Centre Shop pledged to provide a meal kit to the Youth Centres of Calgary.

Over 850 loaves were sold, translating into 850 meal kits donated to children who frequently lack access to healthy meals at home.

Mangiapane & Backlund on No. 88's award nomination

Mangiapane also launched Mange’s Breadsticks, a community hockey program based out of the Youth Centres of Calgary in Ogden, at the beginning of the season. With the help of the Flames Foundation and the Calgary Italian Open, they donated the funding required to operate Mange’s Breadsticks at the youth centre this season.

With that, Mange's Breaksticks, in conjunction with its partners and the Flames Foundation, was able to purchase each child in the program their first-ever set of new hockey equipment, with the hope that fresh gear could also help bring confidence and a sense of belonging.

"The kids there are awesome as well. Everyone helping out and reaching and pulling," Mangiapane said. "I couldn't have done it without them of course.

"It's awesome, right? There's no real way to describe it. Always feels great when you leave the youth center there. Whatever it is... playing hockey, playing basketball, taking photos, laughing at you, little things like that... it's a great feeling just to help out and hopefully they can consider me like their older brother or something like that, and if they need anything they always feel free to reach out and I'll try to help them out wherever I can."

Calgary's been well recognized in the King Clancy ranks.

The Flames are the only NHL team to have had four different players net the award, including Lanny McDonald in 1988, Joe Nieuwendyk in 1995, Jarome Iginla in 2004, and Backlund last spring.

Mangiapane could be the latest when this year's winner is unveiled on May 28.

"It's a big honour," he said.

"I'm happy to represent Calgary."

