'Happy To Represent Calgary'

PRAGUE, Czechia - Andrew Mangiapane is happy to be recognized.

But that's not the intention.

Mangiapane, a nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, felt it was time to follow in the paths of fellow Flames ambassadors for the betterment of his community.

"It's awesome," Mangiapane said from the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. "It means a lot to me and my fiancé Claudia. We were just trying to give back to Calgary. Calgary has given us so much. You know, guys like (Mark Giordano) and (Mikael Backlund) and all those older guys, they've all kind of were doing their own thing and I thought it was time I try to help out and do my own thing as well.

"It's a great honour. I'm happy to be recognized"

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Each NHL team nominates a player to be considered for the award. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee that features Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award.

The selection committee considers the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community, with the winner receiving $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his club receive a grant from the NHL to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Mangiapane is in the running from Calgary.

“Andrew’s dedication to our community is truly inspiring and he is making a real difference in the lives of young people here in Calgary," Backlund said when the nomination dropped last month.